Abu Dhabi – The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care (Ewa'a), has launched a survey to identify the causes of domestic violence and patterns of abusive behaviour. The questionnaire focuses on exploring different types of domestic violence identified in the family protection policy that was launched by the UAE government in November of 2019.

The outcome of the survey will be used to assess the levels of satisfaction over the services offered by relevant government institutions to enable victims to integrate into their families and society.

The department said that it is important for individuals aged 18 years and older to participate in the survey, which will help it determine the extent of the problem, understand its root causes and come up with solutions and appropriate interventions.

His Excellency Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, said: “The launch of the Domestic Violence Survey is in line with the department's vision to develop a clear strategy to protect families from social challenges and enhance family cohesion. The outcomes of the study will contribute to activating the prevention and early intervention system in relation to domestic violence in the emirate.”

H.E. Eng. Al Dhaheri reaffirmed DCD’s commitment to identifying social priorities in Abu Dhabi through such surveys and enhancing cooperation between the department and all relevant parties to develop initiatives to strengthen family bonds.

Her Excellency Sarah Ibrahim Shohail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care (Ewa'a), said: “The survey is a joint effort by DCD and Ewa’a to improve the quality of services provided by the centre, and to draw up a vision to build a cohesive community based on mutual love and respect.”

H.E. Shohail added that the questionnaire will help identify mechanisms to prevent domestic violence and strengthen family bonds that are essential to build a happy and cohesive society. It will also contribute to developing awareness campaigns to inculcate positive behaviours among individuals.

Results of such surveys and research help DCD, its strategic partners and other relevant entities to develop recommendations and initiatives on social development pursued by the government of Abu Dhabi.

The Department reaffirmed that all submitted data shall remain confidential and only be used for research purposes and assist in arriving at the best indicators that will help improve the whole society’s quality of life. The Department also urges everyone to participate in the survey available at the following link: https://addcd.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eY7qkR0vvWa4fCC

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 7 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

Connect with DCD on social media:

Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube

@DCDAbuDhabi

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022