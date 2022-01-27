Riyadh, KSA: Dell Technologies is set to lead the conversation on emerging technologies and empower Saudi Arabia in its drive towards a digital-ready future at LEAP 2022 in Riyadh from February 1-3, 2022. The inaugural edition of the largest technology event, LEAP aims to become a global platform, connecting pioneers and disruptors with businesses, government, and investors to explore and tackle the biggest socio-cultural challenges through the technologies of the future.

As Saudi Arabia charts its game-changing expansion goals, data will play a key role in fueling its various digital initiatives. The insights from data will be instrumental in realizing Saudi Arabia’s strategic roadmap to becoming one of the strongest global economies, giving the nation a competitive advantage to succeed in a digital era. The Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index showed that 70 percent of the Saudi respondents say their business is data-driven and consider data as the lifeblood of their organization. Consequentially, 59 percent in KSA said they were gathering data faster than they could analyze and use. This data explosion offers a unique opportunity for organizations to act and convert them into real business insights.

“Saudi Arabia today stands at the threshold of change, underpinned by the nation’s ambitious vision and drive to transform, innovate and build a legacy for generations to come. While emerging technologies are transforming how the government, businesses, and the society unlock the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, it also calls for navigating and turning the vast amounts of data into actionable outcomes,” said Mohamed Talaat, Vice-President, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Levant, Dell Technologies.

“Dell Technologies remains committed to advancing the country’s transformation agenda as we empower local organizations with end-to-end infrastructure and client solutions that not only support a data-driven work culture but is also capable of predicting the future and achieving better business results. We are excited to be a part of the launch edition of LEAP and look forward to engaging with local businesses and lead industry-wide discussions in helping Saudi Arabia build a successful digital roadmap in the new data era,” he added.

Dell Technologies will showcase its end-to-end suite of infrastructure solutions covering multi-cloud, digital workplace, 5G, Edge and IoT. Aongus Hegarty, President, International Sales for Dell Technologies will take part in a panel entitled “What are the technologies that can solve city problems and improve quality of life for civilians”. Other senior company executives will also be present during the three-day event to share insights on how best-of-breed technologies can empower regional organizations to embrace market shifts and build resilience and agility in a digital economy.

Dell Technologies will be exhibiting in hall 2, Stand A30 at the Riyadh Front Expo Centre.

