Dubai, UAE: As the world commemorates the International Day of Happiness on March 20, DAMAC has announced the successful rollout of its Planned Preventive Maintenance (PPM) programme which reflects the company's consistent commitment to customer happiness and satisfaction.

DAMAC has put in place the PPM programme to ensure that residents are protected against inconveniences caused by systems such as air-conditioning, plumbing, and electrical nuances. A free-of-charge maintenance service, these programmes are built to instantly address any flaw in the system, and prevent future breakdowns.

The service is available across DAMAC’s apartment portfolio. More than 10,000 units have been serviced so far, since the programme was launched mid-2021. Through this service homeowners and residents can benefit through this system by being able to take precautions against any system breakdowns and enjoy a comfortable and uninterrupted living facility.

“Customer satisfaction and happiness is a prime goal in the mission of DAMAC Properties, in particular Customer Relations Management and Community Management department. Through the implementation of the PPM programme we want to ensure the comfort, security, convenience, and subsequently happiness of our residents. The implementation of the PPM programme comes with a dual advantage. It offers a quick and hassle-free service to the residents, and also ensures there is no future breakdowns,” says Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, DAMAC.

Aligning with its commitment to consistently delivering customer satisfaction and happiness, last year DAMAC Properties’ Customer Relations Management Department launched a month-long DAMAC Cares campaign in H2 2021. As part of the campaign, DAMAC Cares stands were set up at various project locations in the UAE to give customers a place to meet with the DAMAC staff and discuss any concerns or issues.

“The customer has always been at the heart of what we do at DAMAC Properties. Through activities such as DAMAC Cares, and the PPM initiative, we aim to continuously develop and maintain personal connections with our customers by responding to and resolving their concerns in an easy, quick and transparent manner,” added McLoughlin.

The PPM initiative was launched in phases and customers were contacted through a series of communication methods such as email, WhatsApp, calls, notices on site, home visits and surveys in order to ensure that concerns are addressed and solved.

About DAMAC

DAMAC Properties has been at the forefront of the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 2002, delivering award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, The Maldives, Canada, as well as the United Kingdom.

Since then, the company has delivered approximately 36,400 homes. Joining forces with some of the world’s most eminent fashion and lifestyle brands, DAMAC has brought new and exciting living concepts to the market in collaborations that include a golf course by The Trump Organization, and luxury homes in association with Versace, Cavalli, Just Cavalli, Rotana, Paramount Hotels & Resorts, Rotana and Radisson Hotel Group. With a consistent vision, and strong momentum, DAMAC Properties is building the next generation of Middle Eastern luxury living.

DAMAC places a great emphasis on philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. As such, the Hussain Sajwani – DAMAC Foundation, a joint initiative between DAMAC Group and Hussain Sajwani, is supporting the One Million Arab Coders Initiative. The programme was launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and is focused on creating an empowered society through learning and skills development.

