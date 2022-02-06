Dubai Autism Center has the largest number of clinical team in the region

Dubai : Dubai Autism Center (DAC) announced the expansion of the scope of its clinical services this year (2022) to accommodate the increasing numbers listed in the appointment booking schedules with the aim of accelerating the pace of the clinical services’ sessions, including comprehensive assessment and intervention sessions within a record time.

Mohammed Al Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center, said: "On the approach of the National Autism Policy, the Dubai Autism Center continues to achieve its mission in overcoming the obstacles facing individuals with autism and their families, especially in the early intervention stage, which is the most burdensome stage in terms of financial and psychological aspects,"

Al Emadi indicated that the number of students enrolled in the DAC’s school this year reached full capacity (115 students), which, as he described, led to an increase in the demand for clinical services of the center’s clinic.

Al Emadi explained that the DAC management took the initiative to introduce new procedures to facilitate access to these services. The initiative has considered three key factors: firstly, the financial challenges, by contributing to reducing service costs, secondly, the processing time, by accelerating the pace of service process, and thirdly, the technology platforms, by adopting smart digital apps and programs that contribute to delivering services that are more accurate and efficient within flexible and comprehensive procedures.

About the financial challenges, Al Emadi explained that the previous center’s initiative during April 2021 was to provide free consultation services for children suspected of having autism. It was an important turning point that contributed remarkably to encouraging many parents to take the decision for early detection and intervention. The number of free sessions held until December 2021 exceeded 363 sessions.

"Consequently, the Dubai Autism Center came to adopt a new strategy to reduce clinical service fees according to the number of hours required, starting from 5% and up to 15% for those whose conditions require 4 hours or more of individual sessions in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy as well as occupational therapy,” Al Emadi said.

“More additional discounts have been approved for siblings (10%), referrals (5%), and another discount for Esaad card holders (20%), which are applicable to all clinical services provided at the center,” he added.

On the processing time factor, Al Emadi confirmed that the pace of booking process and issuing assessment reports takes place in record time, while adhering to the latest globally applied standards for detecting symptoms of autism and providing both comprehensive assessment and early intervention, noting that the number of hours of clinical services has been increased to 320 hours per month.

Al Emadi also indicated that the center’s clinical services team now includes 40 RBTs (Registered Behavior Technicians), in addition to a number of psychologists, BCBAs (Board Certified Behavior Analysts, and BCaBA therapists.

Al-Emadi clarified that the issuance of comprehensive diagnostic assessment reports for autism spectrum disorder in Dubai Autism Center takes only five working days, which is a record time compared to the other centers at the global level.

As for the technology factor, Al Emadi stated that a number of smart digital platforms and programs have been adopted, most notably the “Ynmo” smart app, which aims to improve the quality of services provided to children with autism and monitor the development of their skills. In addition to that, Al Emadi mentioned the enterprise resource planning (ERP) to manage and automate many tasks, office procedures and services and integrate them into one database to providing more accurate and efficient services within flexible and comprehensive procedures.

Dubai Autism Center (DAC) is a non-profit organization founded in 2001. The Center aims to provide specialized services to take care for children with autism and provide support for their families and their caregivers as per Decree No. 26 of 2021 issued by Ruler of Dubai. The DAC services include educational, psychological and rehabilitative programs for children with autism. The financial resources of the center consist of subsidies, donations and any charitable endowments for the welfare of the center.

In 2017, the Dubai Autism Center moved to its new headquarters located on an area of 90,000 square feet, covering a total built-up area of 166,000 square feet in Al Garhoud, thereby increasing its capacity from 54 children to 180 children who are received in facilities that have been fully equipped to suit their needs. It contains 34 classrooms, 22 motor therapy clinics, 18 speech and speech therapy clinics, 3 rooms specialized in sensory therapy, and a number of laboratories, facilities and medical clinics, all designed according to the latest specialized international standards, providing the appropriate educational environment for children with autism.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that begins early in childhood and lasts throughout a person's life. ASD can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges. According to recent studies, one in 54 children is affected by ASD.

About Dubai Autism Center:

The Dubai Autism Centre (DAC) is a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive and specialized services to children with Autism and their families. Founded in November 2001 with the issuance of a decree from the Ruler of Dubai, the DAC maintains international standards, providing intervention programs through a holistic approach for children with autism. The Centre also provides information, support, advice and training to professionals and parents of children with autism working towards facilitating a better understanding of autism in the UAE community.

With the provision of Specialist Services, outreach programs and promoting awareness, DAC is able to focus its attention and efforts on a clear vision – to be a center of excellence for those we serve.

The Centre focuses its efforts on providing various educational and therapeutic services to its students; where each student has an Individual Education Plans (IEP's) forming the basis of intervention required. Assessments by special educators and therapists together with parents are regularly reviewed and adjusted to meet the needs of each student.

DAC offers assessment and diagnosis as well as counseling services to as many families as possible offering guidance on relevant programs and necessary intervention programs for their child to achieve the best possible outcome. It also concentrates its efforts in spreading awareness on Autism, involving various sectors of the community in the autism cause.

Professional training at the DAC covers various topics and specialties to ensure that professionals in the field are up to date with the latest methods and developments.

DAC supports research and studies that explore facts related to autism in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the development of international autism information networks.

