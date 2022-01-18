Reiterating its commitment towards bringing a meaningful change in the lives of cancer patients, Dabur Amla, the No. 1 Hair Oil brand in the Middle East recently culminated its month-long hair donation campaign with five leading schools in the UAE. Launched in October 2020 encouraging women to donate hair in support of cancer patients, the campaign returned this year with an aim to raise awareness and inspire the younger generation in the region.

Dabur Amla extended its hair donation initiative to motivate young hair donors, generate awareness and inspire women across UAE. Dabur Amla roped in a total of 5 schools including The Grammar School, New Indian Model in Garhoud, Gems Winchester, Jebel Ali, Dubai Modern Education School and Salman Al Farsi School. The campaign saw an encouraging number of students, parents, and staff from respective schools come forward to donate their hair and collected over 100 packets between all five schools.

Speaking about the initiative, Rohit Jaiswal (COO, Dabur International) said; “We’re glad that the second edition of this campaign also received an enormous response as we received last year. It reinstates faith in our belief that to donate for a cause needs to start early and when young. Our tie-up with schools worked best as we connected with the younger generation directly to raise awareness and encouraged students to donate their hair for a noble cause. Students are the future and we feel that this legacy of giving will continue only when we imbibe these values and make them realize that there is no greater joy than bringing smiles on faces that fight all odds. We hope to play an instrumental role in making hair donation a yearly ritual in the region.”

Showing support and undertaking the initiative Karen Robinson, Principal at New Indian Model School, Dubai said; “With this association our aim is to teach our children to give and care selflessly. Cancer has over the decades become the most concerning and life-threatening disease. Lest we forget the physical pain and emotional trauma it brings along. If we make our children aware of its side effects and the difference they can make, there’ll be more smiles even amidst pain.”

Echoing similar sentiments Ms. July Peter (41), donor and Assistant Teacher at The Grammar School said; “I am so happy that I got a chance to donate my hair yet again and this time within my school campus, thanks to Dabur Amla's initiative. Hair Donation is something that has been instilled into me by my parents since childhood. I am the 7th daughter of 9 children and I was the one who had very thick hair. So since childhood my mother always told my father to cut my hair and donate it to make wigs for people.”

After its successful association with schools this year, Dabur Amla intends to approach more schools in the new year and encourage hair donors to start early. Bringing smiles and celebrating the inner strength of every cancer patient, Dabur Amla along with FOCP aims to continue its efforts towards generating awareness about hair donation for cancer patients.

About Dabur

Dabur International Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dabur India. With over 136 years of legacy, Dabur is today the largest Ayurveda and Natural consumer Products Company in the world. We enrich the quality of more than a billion people daily around the world with products across Hair Care, Oral Care, Depilatory, Hair Colors, Men’s Styling, Skin Care, and Skin Cleansing. Our flagship brands are Dabur Amla, Vatika Naturals, Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, Dabur Miswak, Fem, and Dermoviva.

