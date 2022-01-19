Abu Dhabi-UAE: The UAE government's Cyber ​​Security Council and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) have joined the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Program. Today’s announcement follows the Ministry's efforts to expand the implementation of the program at the federal level, which is a pivotal program within the Projects of the 50.

The announcement was made during the signing of two memoranda of understanding between the Ministry, the Cyber ​​Security Council and Masdar on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The first MoU was signed by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber ​​Security Council, and His Excellency Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector. The second memorandum was signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

The National ICV Program is one of the main pillars of the UAE’s national industrial strategy. It aims to support the industrial sector by redirecting the procurement of government and private sector entities to certified local suppliers. The National ICV Program has witnessed a remarkable expansion since its launch in September 2021, with 45 federal government bodies joining the program, in addition to 15 major national companies.

Boosting Investment

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti said: “The UAE has a strong technological infrastructure. Through cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, we seek to promote a culture of investment in the cyber security, data management, and cloud computing sectors, and all related sectors by providing advantages to major international companies that join the National In-Country Value Program, thus drawing them to invest in the country.

“The promising investment opportunities offered globally by the cybersecurity and data protection sector, which is expected to grow over the next decade, represents a promising investment opportunity for international companies. The business environment in the UAE is ideal for these companies to expand and prosper. Enabling companies to grow by joining the National In-Country Value Program supports the expansion of these sectors in the UAE.”

Al Kuwaiti said that qualitative investments in the cyber security, data protection and cloud computing sectors are given priority, according to the guidelines of the UAE government. He added: “These investments reassure society and government entities about the robust cyber security in the country, as a result of attracting top international expertise. The investments are in line with the UAE's digital transformation, which covers all sectors and increases embraces new technologies, including in the industrial and advanced technology sector.

Attracting International Companies

His Excellency Abdullah Al Shamsi said: “The MoUs are in line with the Ministry’s strategy to provide an attractive business environment for investors, support industrial growth in new fields, contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification drive, boost competitiveness, and stimulate foreign direct investment in new sectors.

“Expanding the application of the National ICV Program in new key sectors, such as the Cyber ​​Security Council, ensure it will open new horizons for cybersecurity, data science, cloud computing, and related sectors. This also stimulates cybersecurity companies to seek new growth opportunities by relocating to the UAE market and operating in it.”

His Excellency highlighted that supporting the local cybersecurity sector will in turn boost job opportunities, expenditure, and investments in highly valuable and technological areas.

Clean Technology

His Excellency Al Shamsi said: “Masdar’s agreement to join the National ICV program is especially vital, as it opens new horizons for investments in renewable energy, sustainability, and clean technology, which respond to the growing demand for products and services in these promising fields. It will also enhance the use of advanced technology across various sectors, strengthening the UAE’s status as a global hub for industries of the future.”

His Excellency noted that the Ministry will provide companies with the necessary training to implement the National ICV Program. It will also establish a joint committee to evaluate and discuss the program’s implementation, provide the necessary technical support, and cooperate in industrial development in the field of renewable energy.

The signing of the MoU aligns with the ‘Projects of the 50’ by promoting economic growth and consolidating sustainable development, transforming the industrial sector into a major contributor to the UAE 's economy.

Development Efforts

Mohammed Al Ramahi said: “Masdar is committed to supporting the UAE’s sustainable economic development through investing in technology and innovation, nurturing local companies, and creating jobs in the knowledge economy.”

“Accordingly, we are proud to sign this agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to work together on achieving the objectives of the National In-Country Value Program and contribute to greater economic diversification.”

He added: “By implementing the Program’s requirements in future procurements & contracts, we will play our part at Masdar in improving the performance and sustainability of the UAE’s industrial sector, helping to localize strategic supply chains and increasing the private sector’s contribution to the UAE economy.”

The National ICV Program has helped to redirect billions of dirhams of public and private sector expenditure related to procurement and services to the national economy. It provides certified companies an advantage in the government procurement and tendering process. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has partnered with 21 certifying bodies to issue its ICV certificate.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022