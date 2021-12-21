Doha - Curia Business Group, a Qatari venture and management consultancy founded by Hussain Akbar Al Baker, has kicked off the first cycle of the Curia Business Innovation Program.

Three entrepreneurs will reap the benefits of Curia’s intensive 12-week program, which due to the collaboration with Microsoft has focused solely on tech-driven innovative ideas. The three candidates were chosen based on the feasibility of their business idea and its viability in solving issues facing the Qatari market today. Throughout the Program, they will receive personalized, step-by-step guidance to take their technology idea from concept to market. Their innovative ideas comprise of technologies spanning across agriculture, dentistry, food & beverage and entertainment.

Curia Founder and CEO Mr. Al Baker said: “We are thrilled to welcome the first batch of aspiring entrepreneurs to the Curia Business Innovation Program. We have no doubt that with the right guidance from Curia and Microsoft, these future leaders will successfully get their products to the Qatar market and contribute to the National Vision 2030 to diversify the country’s growing economy.”

To launch the Program, Curia invited Professor Mohammad Hammoud, Associate Professor in Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar to give the welcome lecture. Professor Hammoud, who is also the founder and CEO of Rimads, a local Healthtech company, shared his entrepreneurial journey and background with the participants. In his welcome lecture, Professor Hammoud advised the participants on how to set their vision for their business idea, begin to establish their plan and leverage their passion to succeed.

Across the next 12 weeks the aspiring entrepreneurs will have access to top industry experts, be provided with tech tools thanks to Curia’s partnership with Microsoft and will also be guided through the entire journey of launching a new business by the Curia business advisory team. Participants will also engage in specialized workshops and seminars conducted by Microsoft and Curia’s network of successful local and international entrepreneurs and visionaries, ensuring a comprehensive yet tailored “start-up” experience.

These guest speakers and workshop leaders will comprise of esteemed university professors, C-suite executives from Forbes top 50 companies and seasoned entrepreneurs from the Curia mentor network.

To conclude the Program, the newly established startup owners will be able to begin approaching potential investors and partners to take their business to new heights. Moreover, upon completion of the Curia Business Innovation Program, successful entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to get fast-tracked into the ‘Microsoft for Startups’ program.

Jamal Bdeir, Small and Medium Business Lead for Microsoft’s Middle East Cluster, said, “Our investment in Qatar’s start-up ecosystem is in line with our global mission to empower people and organisations to achieve more. With initiatives like Microsoft for Startups and through strategic partnerships such as the one with Curia, we are committed to equip home-grown entrepreneurs with access to technology, funding, and our global unmatched partner and customer network, to enable them to innovate, go-to-market quickly, and grow at scale.”

Curia has also signed a MoU with International Tech Development and Investment Group: Kiwitech with a primary focus on software development, Kiwitech has a breadth of experience with a portfolio of startups, mentors and investors across the globe. Kiwitech will lead the product development module for the Curia Business Innovation Program and will help the participants set a strategy to develop their product over the course of 12 weeks.

Individuals who are interested in joining the Curia Business Innovation Program’s mentor network are advised to visit https://curiabusinessgroup.com/our-mentors/ to understand how they can contribute to the incubator and how to apply.

