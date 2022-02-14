Abu Dhabi, UAE: CORE, the leading commercial real estate services firm in the UAE, appoints David Short as Head of Abu Dhabi.

Based in the company’s office in ADNEC, David will be responsible for driving the company’s Abu Dhabi business, managing the firm’s service offerings with a focus on commercial transactions within the office, industrial and retail sectors. His role would also promote CORE’s other business lines including research and advisory, valuation and consultancy, international residential sales, property and owners’ association management.

David is a seasoned real estate professional with a proven track record within commercial real estate across the GCC and Southeast Asia property markets having previously represented CBRE Cambodia, Savills Middle East, and Colliers Vietnam. David has worked with a range of financial institutions, multinationals, government, and high net worth individuals to provide commercial property expertise including Hyundai, Nokia, Lotte, Omega Watches, Playstudios Asia, Talabat, Aramex, Starbucks and Total Oil & Gas.

David is a professional member of RICS and graduated with a degree in Estate Management from the UK and brings experience of strong revenue growth and business expansion across emerging markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Edward Macura, Partner at CORE said: “David’s wealth of international experience and understanding of local and regional markets, strengthens our service offering in Abu Dhabi, which is a very active market for us at CORE as we assist key corporates, single landlords and family offices across all asset classes.”

We are delighted to welcome David into our Abu Dhabi office and are confident under his stewardship our Abu Dhabi team and our clients will benefit immensely from his deep understanding of the commercial real estate sector.

David Short added “I am excited to join CORE and look forward to further strengthening our market position and advancing our commercial and wider service line capabilities. CORE is Abu Dhabi’s most active commercial brokerage, and I am thrilled to drive CORE’s business to support our strong client base in the Emirate.”

About CORE: CORE is a leading full service commercial real estate consultancy. We advise private and institutional clients seeking to dispose, acquire, lease or develop commercial property in the UAE and provide integrated expertise across office, retail, industrial and hospitality asset classes.

