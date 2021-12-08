Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia/ The Hague, Netherlands: In their pursuit of strong partnerships with leading international ADR institutions, the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA) and the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague have signed a cooperation agreement to coordinate efforts between the two institutions to promote arbitration and mediation services, given their shared aim of enhancing ADR practices in the region.

The SCCA was represented at the signing ceremony by CEO Dr. Hamed Bin Hassan Merah, while the PCA was represented by Secretary-General Hugo H. Siblesz.

The PCA was established in 1899 to facilitate peaceful dispute resolution between states. Saudi Arabia is a contracting party to the Hague Convention of 1907, one of the two founding conventions of the PCA.

Through the agreement, the PCA and SCCA will cooperate to strengthen the practice of arbitration, mediation, and other forms of ADR, in particular, by facilitating the organization of PCA meetings and hearings in the SCCA’s facilities in Riyadh and Jeddah. They will also cooperate through the exchange of information, by holding conferences, specialized events, and moots on arbitration.

“SCCA is keen to diversify its base of international partners in the ADR industry, and the PCA is a well-respected international institution,” SCCA CEO Dr. Hamed Merah said. “We are confident that this collaboration will contribute positively to SCCA’s international standing and its vision of being the preferred ADR choice in the region by 2030.” Dr. Merah added: “By signing this agreement, SCCA joins the list of the world’s most prominent international arbitration centers that collaborate with the PCA.”

For his part, PCA Secretary-General Mr. Hugo H. Siblesz said: “The PCA is pleased with this collaboration with the SCCA, which stems from the PCA’s goal of ensuring that its services are accessible at all times to everyone around the world. We look forward to fruitful and long-term cooperation with SCCA within the framework of this agreement.”

-Ends-

About the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration:

The SCCA is a not-for-profit, financially and administratively independent institution established by Council of Ministers Decree No. 257 of 14/6/1435H, corresponding to 15/3/2014CE. The SCCA provides alternative dispute resolution services including arbitration and mediation in accordance with international best practices. For more information, visit the SCCA website: www.sadr.org

About the Permanent Court of Arbitration:

The Permanent Court of Arbitration is an intergovernmental organization established by the 1899 Hague Convention on the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes. The PCA has 122 Contracting Parties. Headquartered at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the Netherlands, the PCA facilitates arbitration, conciliation, fact-finding, and other dispute resolution proceedings among various combinations of States, State entities, intergovernmental organizations, and private parties. The PCA’s International Bureau is currently administering 7 interstate disputes, 106 investor-State arbitrations, and 65 cases arising under contracts involving a State or other public entity. More information about the PCA can be found at www.pca-cpa.org.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021