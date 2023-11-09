Dubai: Zulekha Hospital launches ‘Afrahoum’ in association with Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai, a program that aims to raise funds for needy patients. The name of the program signifies ‘Gifting Happiness’ in Arabic. With many needy patients undergoing treatments throughout the year at the facilities of the hospital, the organization sees the need for such an initiative and has sought a special permit to execute the program. Zulekha Hospital is privileged to be the first private sector hospital to be licensed by the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, UAE to launch such a self-funding program.

Over an unveiling ceremony at Zulekha Hospital Dubai, Mr. Haitham Sultan Al Alawi, Section Head Finance at Beit Al Khair and Mr. Zoaib Nomani, Vice President Zulekha Healthcare Group launched the initiative in Dubai.

Speaking of the program Managing Director Mr. Taher Shams says, “Afrahoum embodies our commitment to not only provide top-tier medical care but also foster a sense of social responsibility and community engagement. Every individual deserves access to good quality healthcare. We are committed to improve the quality of life and confidence of the individuals in need by being here for them. We are proud to have this privilege and responsibility as a healthcare provider.”

Over the years both Zulekha Hospital Dubai and Sharjah have been working with charity organizations across UAE to make a meaningful difference in thousands of lives of the less privileged. Treatments are subsidized for needy patients. A thorough process is followed in terms of fund allocation. The cases for support are examined closely by a committee of members from both Zulekha Hospital and the charity, following strict criteria to assess the genuine cases, before allocating funds for various treatments including surgeries. Needy patients in all age groups benefit from the program.

Representatives from Beit Al Khair Society said the initiative inculcates a sense of collective responsibility as a society amongst UAE residents. The charity organization encourages all corporate organizations and institutions to join such initiatives and give back to the community. This is a compassionate initiative offering a unique chance to extend support to those needy and less fortunate while receiving quality healthcare services.

To make a contribution and get more information of Afrahoum, please visit the website https://zulekhahospitals.com/afrahoum/