Qatar: In celebration of International Daughters’ Day on 25th September, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar invites mothers and daughters to enjoy a special ‘Daughter-Mother Retreat, a multi-day programme of shared wellness experiences.

The relationship between daughter and mother is a special one. From the first moments together after birth, all the way through to sharing the responsibilities of life as adults, the bond that exists between daughter and mother is unique and deserves to be nurtured.

Zulal Wellness Resort is the world’s first family-oriented wellness resort. Divided into two halves, mothers with children 16 and under can immerse in the engaging atmosphere of Zulal Discovery, while adults enjoy the tranquil peace of Zulal Serenity.

This special Daughter-Mother Retreat in honour of International Daughters’ Day is a chance to relax, enjoy each other’s company free from daily distractions, and connect over wholesome experiences. Choosing from two-, three- and five-night programmes, guests enjoy a selection of holistic therapies, spa treatments, fitness and recreations activities. Each will be tailored to age, health needs and goals after a personal wellness consultation with a family specialist.

Highlights include a Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine massage to release the store of stress and negative emotions in the body; pranayama, meditation and yoga sessions that nurture both inner connection and connection between mother and daughter; fun recreational activities such as origami and kayaking; and pampering spa manicures before the return journey home.

Guests staying the weekend of 25th September will also enjoy special International Daughters’ Day celebrations, including a meditation and singing bowl ritual and a complimentary mother-daughter photoshoot.

Retreats are all inclusive, with accommodation, three wellness meals per night of stay, personalised wellness treatments, access to the gym and wellness centre, including the women’s only facilities, and a wide selection of daily group exercise and relaxation classes.

Two or five nights at Zulal Discovery are priced at QR 2,517 and QR 6,007. Three nights at Zulal Serenity is priced at QR 3,839. Prices are per mother per retreat. Daughter's retreat is complimentary when sharing accommodation with mother. Additional guests will incur extra charges.

Bookings will be accepted until 25th September for stays 21st – 28th September 2022.

For more information or reservations, email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at reservations@zulal.com, or visit www.zulal.com

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique haven of wellbeing, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. It is Qatar’s largest wellness destination, the Middle East’s first wellness offering, and the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ presents guests with a luxurious experience, offering the highest international standards that are inclusive of local family values.

There are two exclusive areas for health and wellness. At Zulal Serenity, adults can access a wide range of therapeutic treatments and facilities in a tranquil setting. The separate Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive and educational activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle from young.