New Location Aligns Company with Worldwide Network of Global Leaders Shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Dubai, UAE: ZorroSign, a global leader in multi-chain blockchain-based digital signature solutions, has announced the opening of a new office at the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

The Thunderbird School of Global Management is the world’s premier leadership and management school. For over 75 years, the institution has produced an international network of leaders, managers, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs innovating across the private and public sectors. As part of Arizona State University, ranked No. 1 “Most Innovative School” in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for eight consecutive years, Thunderbird advances inclusive and sustainable prosperity worldwide by educating and influencing global leaders and managers who maximize the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution for business, government, society and the environment.

Shamsh Hadi, CEO and Co-founder at ZorroSign said: “With the visionary leadership of the UAE and astounding foresight and admirable determination, are driving factors for this remarkable milestone. Setting up our offices at the Thunderbird School of Global Management will further consolidate our relentless efforts in consolidating the UAE’s global status. As a global company with strong roots in the UAE we are mandated to translate the Emirate’s The UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution strategy into progressive actions at a global level and contribute to the national economy by means of advancing innovation and future technologies. Aligning with future-ready entrepreneurs shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution brings fresh perspectives and new opportunities to our staff, partners and customers”.

Opened in 2021, the new $70 million F. Francis and Dionne Najafi Thunderbird Global Headquarters allows students and faculty to leverage multi-dimensional learning spaces that fully immerse them in their disciplines while allowing them to collaborate on a global scale. With operations now in Geneva, Moscow, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul, Nairobi, Jakarta and nearly 15 others, Thunderbird’s Center of Excellence regional offices ensure that the School is now the world’s first truly “global multinational business school,” committed to training the next generation of global leaders.

“The people, the building, the campus, and the vibe here are truly electric,” added Hadi. “We look forward to tapping into that energy as we build new relationships and expand ZorroSign’s technology, innovation and sustainability efforts.”