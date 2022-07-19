Dubai, UAE: ZorroSign, a global leader in multi-chain blockchain-based digital signature solutions, has announced progressive plans to launch its next-generation platform for its UAE and Global subscribers. The plans include upgrades to user experience and interface, features, security, compliance, and system updates, starting 15th August 2022.

The company has been primarily working to update the ZorroSign application’s look and feel, with a goal of being the most intuitive and user-friendly digital signature experience available.

Shamsh Hadi, Co-founder and CEO of ZorroSign, said, “We are proud to bring web3 technologies to an eSignature market saturated with old-fashioned solution providers. We were the first to bring blockchain for digital signatures to UAE and to the global platform, then we added our patented fraud prevention solution and advanced identity-as-a-service features. Now we are updating our entire user interface to ensure ZorroSign subscribers have the best user experience in signing digital documents, storing digital documents on the blockchain, digital workflows, and digital transactions.”

The company's emphasis on privacy, security, and compliance for digital transactions gives ZorroSign a strong foothold across government, financial services, IT, legal services, and real estate. By providing a mobile solution for digital signatures, ZorroSign facilitates digital transactions around the world and provides an opportunity for organisations, companies, and individuals to go green with paperless operations.

“We are proud to advance technology while also advancing sustainability which is especially important today as we are seeing drastic changes to our planet. Our blockchain-based technologies enable a paperless life, and each time you use ZorroSign to digitally transact instead of printing, faxing, scanning, and shipping documents to collect signatures, you save trees and water, plus reduce carbon emissions. You can even add trees with our Save a Tree, Plant a Tree program,” Hadi added.

ZorroSign's ‘Save a Tree, Plant a Tree’ program has the company planting a tree on behalf of its customers every time a customer saves 8,000 pages of copy paper by using ZorroSign for digital operations. One tree produces roughly 8,000 pages of copy paper, so the program both saves trees and adds trees—doubling the positive impact.

Studies show that by just eliminating or reducing the use of paper, governments and businesses can realise significant environmental benefits like conserving water, reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality, and decreasing deforestation.

