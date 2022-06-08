United Arab Emirates:– UAE startup Zendy (a product of Knowledge E) recently spoke at the Middle East Thought Leadership Forum in London, an event spotlighting trailblazing innovations in the academic world.

The Middle East Thought Leadership Forum in London is the second annual event by Gulf Conferences, a London-based education networking company. The event showcased the latest developments in education, empowering a hub of collaboration between the MENA region’s key drivers and the wider international community.

Under the patronage of the secretary-general of the Association of Arab Universities, the Forum featured a host of attendees, including ministers of education and higher-education experts from various regions and institutions.

CEO of Knowledge E and Zendy Co-Founder, Kamran Kardan, held a session on the global impact of knowledge and discussed Zendy’s pursuit of democratizing access to research and literature both in MENA and around the globe. Zendy offers a premium subscription in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria. Zendy also offers a free open-access global platform.

Access to quality academic research helps governments, communities, and individuals thrive and innovate to create a better tomorrow. Zendy’s mission is to transform access to academic content globally, but right now we have a key focus on enriching the MENA region with a seamless digital platform enabling unlimited access to world-class journals, articles, e-books and more.” said CEO of Knowledge E and Zendy’s Co-Founder Kamran Kardan.

In the wake of COVID-19, the Forum addressed key challenges in the education sector, including the fundamentals of knowledge development, information sharing, and the immense role of technology in facilitating an equitable learning experience.

About Zendy

Zendy is a product of Knowledge E. Since its inception in 2019, Zendy has introduced thousands of users in MENA to a knowledge experience like no other. Zendy’s intuitive digital library features millions of journals, articles, e-books, and magazines, allowing users to access unlimited content for an affordable monthly price. Zendy also offers a global knowledge solution with a free open-access platform.

