Dubai, UAE – Zed by Al Ghurair is reshaping what ride-hailing means, offering a deeply personalised, premium commuting experience that reflects the evolving pace of the region. Rooted in a legacy of over 25 years in mobility, this homegrown brand is not just leveraging its history; it’s actively shaping the future of urban transport.

“Transportation has always been part of the Al Ghurair story,” said Badr Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Mobility. “From establishing one of the city’s first franchised taxi companies to investing in hybrid fleets, we’ve consistently believed in building for what’s next. Zed continues that legacy, combining our local knowledge with a forward-thinking, user-first platform.”

Designed as a response to the changing expectations of commuters across the UAE, Zed places control back in the hands of the user. “Mobility is no longer about just getting from A to B, it’s about the experience, the values behind the brand, and the emotional connection with the city,” added Badr Al Ghurair. “Zed is a premium, seamless, and deeply personal answer to that shift.”

Mobility on Your Terms

What sets Zed apart is its philosophy that every journey should feel tailored. The app allows users to personalise nearly every aspect of their ride, from preferred cabin temperature and curated playlists to the level of interaction with their chauffeur. These seemingly small choices redefine the everyday commute.

One of Zed’s standout features is Rhythm, a first-to-market innovation that allows users to schedule recurring rides with ease, perfect for school runs, daily commutes, or weekly routines. Another distinctive layer is Zed Music, a curated playlist series that reflects both the mood of the city and the identity of the brand, creating a consistent soundscape across every ride.

“Zed isn’t a traditional ride-hailing app,” said Abhinav Patwa, Executive Vice President and Head of Zed. “We’ve reimagined the entire experience to be more human, intuitive, and intelligently responsive. From the moment you open the app, it’s built to anticipate your needs and adapt to your rhythm. Our goal was to remove the friction in commuting and replace it with thoughtfulness. When a user can control not just their route, but their environment and their emotional experience, it transforms how they view everyday mobility.”

Powered by People. Aligned with the Future.

Central to Zed’s success are its chauffeurs, known as Zeddies, professional, personable, and deeply embedded in the community they serve. “Zeddies are more than drivers. They’re brand ambassadors,” said Badr Al Ghurair. “Their familiarity with the city and their dedication to quality service bring Zed’s values to life on the road.”

Zed is also built in alignment with Dubai’s Smart City 2025 vision, contributing to the target of moving 80% of taxi bookings to e-hailing platforms. Its strategic partnerships with taxi operators in the UAE and commitment to sustainable innovation are part of a wider ambition to create impact - economically, technologically, and socially.

“Our vision is clear,” Badr Al Ghurair noted. “In the coming years, we aim to extend Zed across the Emirates and other GCC countries. We’re not just creating a service; we’re creating a movement.”

With upcoming features including loyalty rewards, digital wallets, and exclusive lifestyle partnerships, Zed is set to evolve in step with the UAE’s ambitions, offering more than transport, but a humanised, premium way of moving through the city.

“Zed is proudly homegrown,” said Abhinav. “It’s a reflection of what this region stands for - ambition, sophistication, and a relentless focus on experience. And this is just the beginning.”

Zed is available for download on iOS and Android, offering a smarter, more personal way to commute simply, seamlessly, and on your own terms.

About Zed by Al Ghurair

Zed by Al Ghurair is a UAE-born ride-hailing platform transforming mobility through a seamless blend of technology, comfort, and human connection. From fully customisable ride preferences to recurring journeys via Rhythm, Zed redefines what modern transportation can be. With deep roots in the region and a clear vision for the future, Zed is setting a new standard for mobility in the Emirates.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

