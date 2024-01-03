Nuwaidrat, Kingdom of Bahrain: As part of its drive to provide exemplary leasing services across various sectors in the Kingdom, Zayani Leasing recently delivered 14 units to Elite Technology Middle East, a global GCC-based Digital Transformation Services firm.

The delivery consisted of 9 Geely Coolray, 2 Hyundai Accent, and 3 Mitsubishi ASX models, demonstrating the flexibility in leasing options that allows businesses to choose their optimal unit configuration. This attests to Zayani Leasing’s endeavour to remain at the forefront of professional leasing in the Kingdom through a customer-oriented approach that caters to a wide range of establishments in Bahrain, providing them with a varied selection of passenger and commercial vehicles from leading brands.

Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Leasing commented on the occasion, “We couldn’t be happier to sign this leasing agreement with Elite Technology Middle East, a world-class firm in the field of technology, consulting, and outsourcing. Our business relation was established since December 2022, and we look forward to the continued provision of satisfactory services that meets their needs and aid their successful operation.”

He continued, “Zayani Leasing is proud to offer convenient and reliable leasing services that are suited to individual as well as corporate clients. Our priority lies with the maintenance of a smooth leasing experience always, coupled with quality performance and diligent customer support.”

Zayani Leasing emerged as one of the top leasing companies in the Kingdom since its establishment in 1999 as a subsidiary of Alzayani Investments, with matchless competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients that include individuals, corporates, government bodies, and other private institutions.

For more information, visit Zayani Leasing in Nuwaidrat besides King Hamad Highway. Get in touch by visiting www.zayanileasing.com, or call +973 1770 2333. Follow Zayani Leasing Bahrain on Facebook and @Zayanileasingbh on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

About Zayani Leasing:

Established in 1999, Zayani Leasing, a subsidiary of Zayani Investments has transformed itself into one of the largest professional leasing companies on the island. With competitive rates, attractive packages and an extensive portfolio of satisfied customers, Zayani leasing has emerged a market leader over the years.

Zayani Leasing stands for Variety, Value and Safety and is associated with the highest quality of services offered at competitive prices. Whatever the requirement may be, either a single vehicle, fleet, or specialised vehicle solution, Zayani Leasing provides a tailored solution to leasing needs.

All the vehicles offered by Zayani Leasing are insured and dealer maintained with the aim of providing the customer with upmost confidence in leasing a vehicle.

Visit www.zayanileasing.com for more information.

