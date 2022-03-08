Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) announced the start of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the logistics zone project at Jadeedah Arar port in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP). The RFQ phase start today March 8 and end on April 3, 2022 at 3pm KSA time.

According to the Authority, the project grants the Kingdom access to the Iraqi market, increase trade and economic exchange between the two countries, and establish itself as a major trading partner. In addition the project will improve the quality and efficiency of import and export operations through Jadeedah Arar port thus enhancing the level of services provided to travelers.

The Authority also stated, through a partnership with the private sector, the project aims to develop infrastructure in the non-customs zone. On a one-million-square-meter area the project will establish support facilities such as warehouses, gas stations, parking lots for cars and trucks, retail stores, manufacturing units and housing for port workers . The project will be tendered under a design, build, finance, operate and transfer model

The Authority confirmed the Jadeedah Arar port project is in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, in terms of strengthening logistical capabilities and increasing the contributions of the private sector in providing and supporting strategic projects.

-Ends-