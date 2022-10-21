LONDON: London software company Zamna - the tech firm behind an innovative digital intelligence solution within the travel and aviation sector - has signed an Industry Partnership Programme Agreement with the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO), it is announced today.

The agreement will see Zamna’s digital identity technology made available to 34 of AACO’s constituent airline members, sitting across 19 countries within the MENA region.

Providing AACO’s carriers with a route to innovation, Zamna’s solution is able to instantly validate a passenger’s “ready to fly” status prior to airport arrival. With all document checks performed in advance, this avoids excess queues, streamlines airline and airport processes, and enables the most cost-efficient operation while avoiding regulatory fines.



As a regional industry association dedicated to serving its consortium of Arab airlines, AACO translates its vision and mission through four key pillars; joint work, external presentation, awareness and networking. However, AACO also creates a framework for its members to identify opportunities for working with solution providers, across the travel value chain, particularly those who can optimise the relationship with their customers.

The relationship between AACO and Zamna began this year through AACO’s Digital Transformation Task Force (DTTF) initiative and will continue to strengthen with their participation in AACO’s upcoming 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Zamna’s CEO, Irra Ariella Khi, is one of only a few innovators speaking at the AGM; a major event on AACO’s calendar, which brings together the CEOs of 34 member airlines, in addition to a large number of stakeholders, AACO partner airlines and industry partners. Driving towards a future of innovation with the Arab airlines who will be in attendance, Khi will be leading the discussion on digital identity and its future in global travel.

Leveraging the more than 60 million passport verifications completed in partnership with leading global airlines, Zamna’s technology - already implemented by international airlines such as WestJet - works invisibly in the background to prove that a passenger’s passport and other travel data is correct and trustworthy. Zamna’s digital intelligence technology comes with a suite of capabilities that enables airlines to respond swiftly to a change in regulatory requirements mandated by governments in any destination.

AACO Secretary General, Abdul Wahab Teffaha, comments on the partnership with Zamna: “At AACO we play a key role in shaping an evolving aviation industry. This means we are highly committed to bringing innovation into the region and ensuring that the airlines we represent lead the way, not just in digital transformation in general, but in particular, digital identity. This is where Zamna joining us as our digital identity industry partner will be instrumental and why we’re very happy to have them onboard.”

Zamna’s CEO, Irra Ariella Khi, adds: “With such a high commitment to outstanding practices and excellence, breaking into the MENA region is notoriously tough, having seen many businesses try and fail. That’s why I’m delighted to have formed a strategic industry partnership with AACO. In what I believe will be game-changing technology for the region, we offer a unique opportunity to bring Zamna’s capabilities to airlines that are not only hungry to innovate, but also have the ability to lead the way the industry innovates thanks to three key differentiators: one, they have a strong track record of investing in aviation technology and continued innovation; two, they have a modern outlook and digital mindset; and three, they have strong relationships with their local governments, which forms a key part of the traveller experience.

“Kicking off the partnership at AACO’s 55th AGM, I'm looking forward to representing Zamna and am honoured to be chosen as one of just two innovation companies speaking.”

AACO 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates on 24-26 October 2022, by kind invitation of Mr. Tony Douglas / Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways and Chairman of AACO 55th AGM.