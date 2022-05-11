Al Ain: His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, has praised the achievements of Dr. Abdulla Al Khatib, Director of the UAEU’s Legal Affairs and Policies Office, and Ms. Afra Al Shamsi, the UAEU’s Chief Information Officer who have graduated within the sixth cohort of the UAE Government’s Executive Leaders Program.

The Chancellor stressed that the UAEU takes pride in the capabilities and skills of its Emirati employees and salutes their ambition and aspiration for continuous professional development and learning.

The Chancellor also commended the work of staff in the UAEU’s academic administration. He said that their practices demonstrate that the UAEU is a hub of human development in the UAE and a regional centre of intellect and culture. Their contributions serve the nation, helping to achieve the leadership’s vision and mission for young people and their role in anticipating and responding to future requirements leading to the UAE Centennial 2071.

