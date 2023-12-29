Dubai: Reducing carbon footprint for any organisation, means less pressure on the use of fossil fuels. Decarbonisation refers to all methods through which any entity, business, government, or organisation reduce their carbon footprint, mainly greenhouse gasses like CO2 and CH4.

One of the country’s leading logistics and courier service companies, Zajel is looking into different methods in which the company can contribute to the plight against climate change and environmental degradation via various means.

Part of its methods will be in raising awareness amongst employees in simple ways in which carbon footprint can be reduced, whilst the company studies further for ways to shift to alternative energy methods, in lines with the UAEs Net Zero 2050 plan. One of the way’s the company has decided to do this is through educational workshops and raising awareness amongst its employees.

“There are small changes everyone can do that would make a difference. Even if the steps are small, eventually we will all reach the goal of reducing our carbon footprint, which will benefit the bigger goal of net zero 2050” Nabeel Al Kharabsheh, Zajels General Manager. Moreover, Zajel operates and is, ISO14001 – 2015 Environmental Management System Certified.

The company is dedicated to embracing environmentally friendly practices and has taken measures in implementing the strategy through the utilization of recyclable materials for all operations. In addition, to avoiding the purchase of non-recyclable materials, the company has also partnered with other companies committed to environmental preservation. Moreover, office staff are advised to unplug devices and turn off lights when not in use. As part of this sustainability initiative, Zajel is actively collaborating with vendors who possess environmental certifications or utilize recycled materials, aligning with the company's CSR vision and working towards ensuring that all vendors are certified or use recyclable materials.