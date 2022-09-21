Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO: “Enterprise customers will now have access to a one-stop-shop for all their connectivity and cloud requirements.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – ZainTech, the one-stop digital and ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, has entered into a go-to-market strategic cooperation agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

Through this agreement, ZainTech will leverage the AWS cloud and Zain Group's regional footprint and advanced network to provide enterprises with a one-stop-shop for all their connectivity and cloud requirements. This will help customers with their journey to the cloud and will help them pursue the transformational benefits that cloud services provide.

Commenting on the agreement with AWS, Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO, said, “ZainTech's capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity, digital, data, and drones and robotics, coupled with Zain’s expertise in telecommunications, make ZainTech an ideal partner for customers. By working with AWS and including its services as part of its portfolio, ZainTech can help customers leverage the strength of these services to accelerate their digital transformation without the multivendor complexities."

The investment will see ZainTech’s cloud business offering holistic cloud services with strong multi-cloud competencies that provide customers with end-to-end capabilities ranging from cloud strategy to managed services. The two companies will also work closely together to deliver new solutions in the areas of AWS Snowball Edge including the AWS Outposts and AWS Snow Family; AWS artificial intelligence/machine learning; and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Cloud WAN offerings.

As part of the agreement, ZainTech will establish a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE). The center will train and certify ZainTech's cloud teams and expand on ZainTech's strong business-driven approach to transformation, broad multi-cloud capabilities, and the company's significant investments in automation and innovation.

The companies will work together to develop accelerators for migrating and managing SAP, VMware, and other enterprise applications to AWS, helping businesses integrate their existing IT investments.

Bernard Najm, Vice-President Telco MEA (Dubai, AE) at AWS said, “ZainTech, can play a meaningful role in accelerating cloud adoption and innovation. By working with ZainTech, AWS can help public organizations and enterprises harness the power of cloud for digital transformation in line with the region’s economic and national agendas.”

Demand for cloud services regionally is increasing. According to forecasts from Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud services in the Middle East and North Africa will total US$5.7 billion in 2022.

ZainTech's cloud business supports organizations, in regulated and non-regulated industries across its footprint in leveraging the power of the cloud to deliver transformational IT outcomes. Through global alliances, significant investments in automation, and strong advisory, professional, and managed services, ZainTech's cloud business brings customers high-quality cloud capabilities with flexible pricing that helps optimize and reduce their total cost of ownership.

About ZainTech

ZainTech is a regional digital & ICT solutions provider unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof.

The company drives the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across several ICT verticals, including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, robotics, and emerging technologies.

ZainTech leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.