Dizlee ecosystem to fast-track the development of entertaining digital partnerships with ISPs, OTTs, content creators, and other mobile operators from across the globe

Providing partners cost-efficient access to Zain’s 50 million customers

Renowned content giants Garena and LG U+ join Dizlee platform

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in seven markets across the Middle East and North Africa, announces the rebranding and transformation of its dynamic and ultra-successful API platform into ‘Dizlee’. The newly formed Zain operating entity and brand represents the evolution of the Group API program into a powerful digital monetization ecosystem provider offering direct operator billing, messaging, digital authentication and more.

The new Dizlee brand and silver visual identity conjure up associations with innovative solutions, rich media content, greater choices for customers and global partnerships on one dynamic platform, creating entertainment value for all.

Dizlee becomes the primary and preferred digital service aggregator for all Zain operations across the Middle East and Africa as well as for Omantel, the leading operator in Oman.

The unveiling of the Dizlee brand coincided with the signing of partnership agreements with Garena, game developer and publisher of the highly popular mobile battle royale game Free Fire; and LG U+, a renowned South Korean mobile network operator. Garena and LG U+ join 15 other global partners including Apple, Google, Digital Virgo, Docomo Digital, and many more to the Dizlee ecosystem.

Malek Hammoud, Zain Group Chief Investment and Digital Transformation Officer said, “Dizlee is a game changer for our digital partners and customers. As Zain continues to innovate and progress across multiple lines of new business to provide enhanced mobile experiences for its customers, the introduction of Dizlee unleashes the potential of new global partnerships with digital content providers from across the globe.”

Hammoud added, “The Dizlee ecosystem and vision to be a leading and powerful digital monetization ecosystem provider supports our aspirations to become a digital lifestyle operator that seeks new revenue streams in alignment with our forward-looking 4Sight strategy.”

Hyeon Sik Hwang, CEO of LG U+ said “We are delighted to be working with Middle East telecommunications industry leader Zain and give access to LG UPlus’s rich and diverse digital experience. LG U+ will work closely with Zain, as we believe in collaborating across industries as the way forward for converged connectivity.”

Hans Saleh, Head of Garena Middle East and North Africa, said: “We strive to continue providing our Free Fire players with high-quality content and immersive experiences. We have seen encouraging growth in the digital entertainment industry over the past few years, and are pleased to be working alongside top names in the Middle East and North Africa region to develop the industry further. We are pleased to be collaborating with Dizlee and hope this partnership will serve even more customers from Zain and Garena.”

By exposing its APIs through the Dizlee platform, Zain removes a significant barrier to the development of profitable digital partnerships from across the globe, enhancing the time-to-market rollout of appealing entertainment and gaming services to our customers.

Zain is the only mobile operator in the MENA region to offer a Group-wide centralized platform with a unique selling proposition and one-stop shop model for partners (internet service providers, OTT players, global digital content brands and other mobile network operators) planning to enter the Middle East and connect to seven countries and 50 million customers.

Highlights of Zain’s API since creation include:

Launched in June 2018 in partnership with Google Cloud and developed by FOO

20 leading global OTT and solutions providers currently offering 41 appealing digital innovations in mobile media, entertainment, content, digital authentication and financial solutions

Over 132 million payment transactions, generating over US$125 million in gross revenues (exponential growth of over 100% year-on-year for the past three years)

-Ends-