Riyadh, KSA: In line with its strategy to develop the experience of its 5G technology across Saudi Arabia and accelerate its progress in adopting futuristic, 5G-powered features and applications by making innovative value-added investments, Zain KSA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nokia. The MoU aims to carry out preliminary collaboration plans in the sustainable development of the infrastructure network by upgrading it with advanced 5G technology capabilities to roll out innovative solutions and services that can benefit businesses as well as individuals. Signed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Barcelona, this MoU aligns with Zain KSA’s approach in establishing strategic partnerships with globally leading tech giants that can help unlock new opportunities, expand its digital services portfolio, and contribute to the social development of individuals as well as the growth of businesses.

In reference to the partnership, Zain KSA’s Chief Technology Officer Eng. Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Mufadda commented: “We are always keen on keeping pace with technological developments and adopting the latest innovations to offer state-of-the-art services and solutions that meet our clients’ expectations. Collaborating with Nokia provides us with a competitive advantage to maintain our leading position in the field of 5G technology in the Kingdom, and will enable us to enhance the user experience and to make progress in our plans to build a digitally-literate society.”

For his part, Eng. Mohammed Al-Keridy, Head of Zain KSA Customer Team at Nokia, stated: “We take pride in collaborating with Zain KSA to take the experience of 5G technology to the next level. This will support Zain KSA to realize its vision in continuing to be a pioneering telecommunications and internet service provider by meeting its subscriber’s demands and maximizing its shareholder value. We are fully confident that further developing 5G technology capabilities will significantly enhance the capabilities of leading telecommunication operators such as Zain KSA in four dimensions: experience, expansion, extension, and operational excellence.”

The signing of this MoU with Nokia comes shortly after Zain KSA’s launch of its Stand-Alone 5G technology, as part of its plans to achieve horizontal as well as vertical expansion of its 5G network which now covers the Kingdom’s various regions through more than 5000 cell towers.

