Barcelona: Zain KSA, a leading telecommunications and digital services provider in Saudi Arabia, signed an MoU with Huawei to enhance its digital infrastructure and strengthen its value proposition by providing its individual and business clients with the best digital experience and the most innovative services. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the world’s top telecommunications conference, Mobile World Congress, hosted in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3.

Under the agreement, both companies will explore new avenues of cooperation to define a future-oriented network evolution path to help Zain KSA deliver advanced services. The step comes to complement Zain KSA’s quality investments, the latest of which being the launching of Saudi Arabia’s first 5G Standalone network in February.

Zain KSA’s CTO Eng. Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Mufadda, stated: “Our efforts to drive forward digital transformation in the Kingdom have been enabled by pairing innovative technology investments with pioneering digital solutions. Today, more than ever before, Zain KSA is progressing with its journey of empowering a digital society and pursuing the transition towards a digital economy, by supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation strategy and in turn Saudi Vision 2030. Partnering with global tech leaders, including Huawei, we continue to enhance Zain KSA’s end-to-end network, based on our recently launched 5G Standalone network, to incubate a range of vertical services for industry digitalization.”