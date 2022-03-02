Zain KSA is extending its partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to upgrade and modernize its Charging systems. The scope of the partnership includes upgrades across hardware, software, and services.

Ericsson will modernize Zain KSA’s systems while upgrading Ericsson Charging, Ericsson Mediation, Ericsson Activation and Ericsson CSS (Communication Solution Server); Ericsson's strategic platform for next-generation intelligent-network (IN) applications.

As part of the agreement, Ericsson will also introduce its modular, scalable, open, and single convergent Online Charging System (OCS) and Ericsson 5G Standalone (SA) charging into Zain’s network. This will enable Zain KSA to efficiently secure revenues and accelerate the time-to-market speed of new services including 5G.

Maha AlQernass, Business & Fulfilment VP, of Zain KSA said: “Working with Ericsson to upgrade and modernize our legacy Charging systems will not only help us manage and expand our network capabilities but will also help us deliver innovative services to our customers while responding to changing environment dynamics in real-time. Cellular connectivity is the foundation of digital transformation.”

Wojciech Bajda, Vice President and Head of Gulf Council Countries at Ericsson Middle East and Africa said: “Our 5G standalone charging system will provide Zain KSA optimal levels of adaptability, speed, and efficiency to address their digital transformation challenges. As a pioneer in real-time charging technology, we look forward to assisting Zain KSA in offering innovative physical and virtual services with more flexibility, lower costs, and increased agility.”

Ericsson’s Digital Business Support Systems )BSS( enables customer-centric business operations and digital engagement while also enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to monetize on improved customer experience. Ericsson's BSS solutions are designed to enable a low-risk evolution towards emerging digital ecosystems and are backed by analytics-driven, real-time services, and experience control.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the business areas Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services and Emerging Business. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency, and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com