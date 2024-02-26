Z7 Communications, the region’s leading luxury communications, digital and events agency has been appointed to represent Royal Mansour, a collection of luxury hotels in Morocco.

Renowned for its opulence and sophistication, Royal Mansour embodies philosophy, a set of values and a state of mind, all born from the desire to elevate one’s experience in the Kingdom. Each hotel within the Royal Mansour collection is meticulously designed to ensure that guests’ stays in Morocco is timeless and becomes a part of their being.

Nestled within gardens and dotted with terracotta-coloured alleys, Royal Mansour Marrakech is one-of-a-kind revival of a traditional medina. Conveniently located near the renowned Jemaa el-Fnaa Square, the property spans across an exceptional six-hectare private estate with 53 riads, a multi-award-winning spa, unique guest experiences and four fine dining venues led by multi-Michelin star chefs. The property has garnered international acclaim, securing its position as number 22 in the prestigious list of Top 50 Best Hotels in the World.

Set to debut in 2024 and located in the heart of the Art Deco district, Royal Mansour Casablanca embodies a haven of elegance while maintaining its iconic façade that whispers tales of a bygone era. The hotel boasts 149 lavish rooms and suites that seamlessly blend classic charm and contemporary indulgence while overlooking surreal vistas of Casablanca. It is also a home to five distinctive restaurants and bars led by signature chefs, premium business class facilities and an exclusive spa experience.

“We are deeply honoured to welcome Royal Mansour Collection to our ever-growing hospitality portfolio and collaborate with such a distinguished hospitality group. We are determined in our mission to showcase the Royal Mansour Marrakech and Royal Mansour Casablanca’s unique offerings and experiences in the region, further cementing their reputation as a premium destination for travellers”, said Zeina El-Dana, Founder and CEO of Z7 Communications.

