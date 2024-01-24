Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Yspot, the unique and forward-thinking platform designed to revolutionize connectivity between youth and organizations, proudly announces a strategic partnership between its distinguished, existing partner, Virtuzone, and GEMS Education, one of the world’s largest private school operators. This pivotal cross-collaboration aims to bridge the divide between regional youth and organizations, whilst also laying the groundwork for educational empowerment by fostering transformative opportunities of employment and mentorship for students.

In the dynamic landscape of startups and SMEs, Yspot has strategically forged a partnership between these two organisations. This collaboration was purposely built to effectively connect the divide between students and job opportunities within organizations. The harmonious collaboration establishes a symbiotic partnership, with Virtuzone generously extending its vast ecosystem of SMEs and startups to GEMS students, establishing a seamless pathway for students to access employment opportunities directly.

Beyond offering valuable employment opportunities, Virtuzone will contribute to GEMS students' growth by providing access to specialized knowledge through tailored entrepreneurship courses. The initiative aims to provide a comprehensive platform which will empower students to acquire valuable, real-world industry knowledge, allowing for a deeper understanding of the intricacies within the region's business landscape. This dynamic synergy exemplifies a shared commitment to empower students with practical skills, whilst bridging the gap between education and career opportunities in the dynamic professional realm.

By joining forces, both Virtuzone and GEMS Education are set to reap substantial benefits from the newly-formed partnership led by Yspot. George Hojeige, Group CEO of Virtuzone, expresses his enthusiasm regarding this collaboration, stating, "We are witnessing a significant influx of startups and SMEs entering the region, and these organizations require resources, especially new talent that has the potential to steer these entities into a future-driven growth strategy. We firmly believe in the intrinsic value and limitless potential that the youth bring, and we are thrilled to create meaningful opportunities for GEMS students through our extensive network."

Echoing this sentiment, Matthew Tompkins, Vice President – GEMS For Life at GEMS Education, said, “We enter this partnership with excitement about the experiences it will afford our students. At GEMS Education, we are committed to providing an education that will support our learners throughout their lives. With the industry continuing to evolve at such a rapid rate, positive learning experiences with companies are now an essential element of every child’s schooling. The expertise that Virtuzone and Yspot will add to our students’ learning will be invaluable to their development."

This collaboration reflects a shared dedication among Yspot, Virtuzone, and GEMS Education to actively build a connection between the younger generation and career opportunities, nurturing a transformative influence on both individuals and organizations.

As the number one youth agency in the UAE, Yspot is dedicated to facilitating connections between organizations and the youth by skillfully pairing talented interns with employers. The cutting-edge platform acts as a gateway, providing youth access to a variety of free AI-driven tools and services, including skills tests designed to stimulate professional growth. From the results of these skill tests, organizations can seamlessly harness Yspot's capabilities and strategically identify candidates whose abilities align seamlessly with its organizational needs.

Yspot will remain committed to offering internship opportunities for youth and will continue to partner with organizations that can help bridge the gap between both. The female-led startup has already partnered with organizations and universities across the UAE, including American University Sharjah, L’Oreal, and Ingram Micro.

Founded by Deena Habib and Ban Jishi in 2021, Yspot was formed with the intention of inspiring youth by supporting them in applying skills, identifying true passions and developing them into professionals. Yspot designs bespoke internship programs in partnership with schools and organizations to create opportunity, drive innovation and build a more collaborative future between youth and business. For more information, visit www.yspot.io

