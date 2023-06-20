Abu Dhabi: Yas Mall has announced its extraordinary line-up of events in celebration of the highly-awaited Eid Al Adha long weekend. Filled with captivating entertainment and the chance to win incredible daily prizes from 22 June to 1 July 2023, this season’s Spend & Win campaign includes the grand prize of an Audi E-Tron GT 2023.

Every day, 10 lucky winners will be awarded coveted gifts; from Apple products to Aldar gift cards, allowing them to indulge in a delightful shopping experience across various retail, hospitality, and entertainment destinations, including Yas Mall, World Trade Centre (WTC), retailers at Aldar communities, Yas Island’s hotels and theme parks and Saadiyat Beach Club in Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain, and Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah. Winners will be selected at the end of each day, with one lucky shopper taking home the grand prize of a brand-new Audi E-tron GT 2023 on the final day. Visitors need to spend a minimum of AED 300 to participate and enter the draw by scanning the QR codes placed across the mall.

Promising a memorable celebratory week, Yas Mall will present diverse live entertainment and a host of activities at Town Square, including a kid’s arts and crafts, gahwa caricature, and henna art. Musicians will entertain shoppers and create an enchanting ambiance with live oud music and an energetic DJ. A stunning Ayallah show and traditional Harbeyah dancers will put on a show three times a day.

Roaming themed-walkabouts will also surprise and delight visitors, including TV heads, mirror men, and the fluffy pixels who will add a touch of whimsy and create photo-worthy moments throughout the long weekend.

Whether one's passion lies in fashion and glamour, beauty and self-care, exploring culinary delights, or embracing an active lifestyle, the mall offers a diverse range of shopping, dining and entertainment options for all.

For more information on the events, shopping and F&B offerings at Yas Mall, please visit https://www.yasmall.ae/en/home.



About Yas Mall

Yas Mall offers an unparalleled retail selection combined with world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure attractions. Established in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, it houses more than 370 leading international and regional retail brands, F&B outlets, a 20-screen state-of-the-art cinema operated by VOX Cinemas an award-winning children's 'edutainment' Zone, KidZania, the region’s first mall-based coworking space, CLOUD spaces, and a Town Square in the heart of the mall.

The mall’s major redevelopment project in 2022 has introduced revamped and new innovative concepts that enhanced the retail experience and provided a diverse offering for tenants and visitors. This is in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision for its future, contributing to boosting the economy, and adapting to the evolving needs of customers and developing global retail trends.

Yas Mall became the first mall in the UAE capital to receive a certificate of Gold by the World Disability Union, which honours the entities that implement high standards and practices for People of Determination.

