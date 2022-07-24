Abu Dhabi, UAE: Following the successful launch of its latest 90’s-inspired musical hit ‘Yas Yas Baby’, Yas Island, the region’s entertainment capital, transformed Burj Khalifa to present the ‘World’s Biggest Karaoke Display’. Now that the party in full swing, Yas Island projected the lively new campaign onto the tallest tower in the world, inviting a crowd of onlookers to sing and groove to this year’s summer tune.

In true Yas Yas Baby style, the display kicked off with a countdown including sneak peaks of Yas Island attractions before the audience heard the iconic beat of the song and the words lit up the screen for everyone to sing along to.

The campaign is yet another success from Yas Island, having garnered 20 million views within 48 hours of launching. The enjoyable video highlights to holidaymakers everything that this exciting destination has to offer, from luxury hotels, to beaches, theme parks and more, all with the charismatic stars of the music video bringing nostalgia with their classic 90’s dance moves.

About Yas Island

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to a golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events, all within the 25 sq. km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi. It also houses Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, Yas Bay Waterfront - Abu Dhabi’s vibrant day to night destination featuring Pier71, a three-kilometer Boardwalk, and a variety of world-class dining, leisure and entertainment brands. With ten hotels, including W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, the World's first Warner Bros. themed hotel, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena - all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.

