More than 21,000 students across the country currently enrolled for the 2022-2023 season in a historic year for the programme
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yas in Schools, presented by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has officially launched its online F1 in Schools programme for students across the Emirates, as teams across the country prepare to compete in the Yas in Schools National Finals 2023, set to take place at Yas Marina Circuit in June.
Now in its 14th year, Yas in Schools is a youth-focused, nationwide initiative offering schools a pathway into project-based STEM learning programmes, providing students from 6 years and up with the opportunity to learn and apply their skills within science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to build their own F1-inspired racing brand and design a model racing car.
Interest in the programme is at an all-time high, with more than 21,000 students taking part in the 2022-2023 edition of the initiative so far.
The F1 Test Driver challenge features as part of Formula 1’s initiative to inspire the next generation of talented young students to continue developing their STEM skills and pursue careers within the field, with the competition set to find the top teams from schools in the UAE to compete in the Yas in Schools National Finals 2023 later this year.
Students aged between 12-15 years old can enter their F1 Test Driver team for free, with the deadline to submit their entry for the 2023 National Finals closing on Sunday 21st May, one month before the final event kicks off at Yas Marina Circuit.
For younger F1 fans, the Yas in Schools initiative also features #EtharaAtHome, with upcoming stars as young as 6 years’ old able to enter their designs for a chance to race at the Formula Ethara National Finals, which will be hosted alongside the main event in June.
The winners of this year’s F1 Test Driver challenge at the Yas in Schools National Finals will also earn the opportunity to compete at the Yas in Schools Grand Finale event at the #AbuDhabiGP weekend from November 24-26 at Yas Marina Circuit.
In 2022, Team Zenith from Hartland International School, Dubai made the trip to the iconic Silverstone circuit ahead of the F1 British Grand Prix to represent the UAE in a once-in-a-lifetime trip for the team following their victory in the 2021 National Finals, before taking in the sights and sounds of the #AbuDhabiGP weekend in November 2022 to celebrate their success.
For more information on how young F1 fans and future engineers can take part, students of all ages can learn more at https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/yas-in-school/f1-in-schools
Yas in schools begins countdown to F1 in schools national finals with launch of online programmes
Teams from schools across the UAE will use their STEM skills to develop their own F1 team brand and model racing car for a chance to compete in F1 in Schools National Finals in June
More than 21,000 students across the country currently enrolled for the 2022-2023 season in a historic year for the programme
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.