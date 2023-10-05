Dubai, UAE: Yango, an international tech company, is gearing up to participate in one of the largest annual technology events globally, GITEX 2023. Being committed to leveraging the power of technology to improve the lives of the customers, Yango will present a brand new service and insights tailored to the MENA region's evolving demands.

Ride-hailing solutions and global expansion

In the UAE, projections show a significant rise in ride-hailing users, expected to reach 3.25 million by 2027. This aligns with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040’s aim to reduce congestion and create a ‘20-minute city’. The UAE's commitment to sustainability is evident with 2023 being the Year of Sustainability, and the nation’s ambition to reduce emissions by 40% this year. For Yango, this represents a unique opportunity to support and contribute to the country's goals by optimising urban mobility, particularly as transportation holds a substantial 24% share of global carbon emissions.

In just a year, the number of active Yango users globally has tripled, marking a 200% growth and over 150 million rides. These figures emphasise the increasing demand for Yango's innovative platform, showcasing its monumental success in over 20 countries, including 12 new markets launched within the past year.

The GCC region is very important for Yango. The results of successful business in the UAE will be demonstrated at the exhibition, as well as global plans for further expansion of the company in the region will be announced. Attendees will also gain insights from panel discussions and a special Tech Talk hosted by Adeniyi Adebayo, CBDO, Yango who will deep dive into the technology that sets the company apart at “Mobility as a Service x Global Pioneers” panel on 17 October 2023.

Islam Abdul Karim, General Manager, Yango GCC remarked, "Our presence at GITEX shows Yango's commitment to reshaping urban transportation to support this and providing smart city solutions. We're not merely providing rides; we're integrating advanced technology to craft a safer, more streamlined, and interconnected urban transportation ecosystem. Our global growth, with a tripling of rides and users within a year, underlines our dedication to innovation and our larger vision for the region."

A brand new service

Yango, as a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment, is planning to demonstrate its strong commitment to innovation in various fields and bring to GITEX a brand new service. The new service is designed to open up new opportunities in people's daily lives, bringing-cutting edge technologies to every user.

Visit Yango at Hall 14, Stand F40 at GITEX 2023 to experience the cutting-edge solutions that power Yango’s model. Visitors can look forward to exclusive giveaways, enticing promo codes, and interactive demos of the brand’s latest devices.

About Yango

Yango is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Yango hailing service in Dubai in September 2022. It already operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.