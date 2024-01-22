Yango, an international tech company and one of the leading ride-hailing services in Africa, is not standing on the sidelines of this African football celebration ongoing in Côte d'Ivoire. Football unites different nations and people. This championship is not only a celebration of football in Africa, but also a competition of national teams. To show its support and enhance the journey of the fans, Yango has produced an anthem for a regional campaign “Ride the moment” dedicated to the event. The YANGOOOAL song was written by artists Shado Chris and Paulo Chakal.

The campaign is accompanied by a challenge open to everyone on social media. By making a video to this song to show their love for African football, fans can try to win tickets for the semi-finals, 3rd place play-off and the final match of the competition scheduled for 11 February. Fans across Africa can share great experiences and special moments and post the video on social networks using the hashtag #yangoooal.

Soro Kadotien, Country Director of Yango Côte d'Ivoire, said: ‘‘Yango is happy to be part of the party and what better way to celebrate than with good music. We hope that a massive number of football fans will take part in this competition and give themselves a chance to experience the final matches in person. He added, ‘We're delighted to offer the best affordable, safe and convenient mobility solution during this great celebration of football. It's truly the moments that propel us forward. Whether it's moments with loved ones, new experiences, emotions, or achievements. We hope with this contribution, to amplify football fans' excitement, support this celebration by choosing fans who will create a video showcasing football and share their emotions. Yango reaffirms its attachment to Africa, where the company has succeeded in establishing itself as one of the leaders in tech that transforms global sourced technologies into everyday services for local enrichment.'’

One of the songwriters, Shado Chris said: “We are proud that Ivory Coast is hosting this championship and to share this song with all fans. We are delighted to have been selected to work on this project by the Yango team trying to unite countries and fans across Africa by sharing Yangoooal beats and lyrics. Yango is a major international company demonstrating its closeness and support to the people of Africa. We are sure the party will be great with this beautiful song.”

Yango invites football enthusiasts to celebrate their love for the game while riding every moment with Yango. To enter the 'Yango Anthem' contest:

- Create a video showcasing football passion with Yango, set to the 'Yangoooal' song.

- Share video on social media using #yangoooal

- Accumulate the most views by February 3rd to win exclusive prizes. Prizes include match tickets for and VIP experiences in African countries to watch the finals.

In addition, Yango is putting in place a variety of activation events across the continent to enhance the unforgettable sports festival experience for fans, reinforcing its dedication to safety, affordability and accessibility across Africa.

About Yango:

Yango is an international tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services for local enrichment with an unwavering commitment to innovation and reshaping and enhancing leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. Yango provides mobility and delivery services through its super app across more than 20 countries in Africa, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. Yango has made a significant impact in Africa as a major local player since its inception.