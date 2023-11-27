Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (ADX: YAHSAT), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, will present its innovative space technologies at the upcoming COP28 in Dubai which are designed to address the challenges of global climate change.



The company is already working closely with various UAE government entities and international organisations, including the United Nations. It remains actively committed to providing advanced, affordable, resilient, and reliable solutions that will address the challenges of global climate change. Yahsat’s satellite capabilities are crucial in offering practical climate tech solutions that align with COP28's focal areas and objectives.



Yahsat’s Strong Presence at COP28



Yahsat will represent the UAE Space sector at the UAE Space Agency Pavilion, demonstrating its cutting-edge climate tech solutions.



Yahsat is organizing two high-level sessions in the Tech & Innovation Hub on the ‘Nature, Land Use and Oceans’ thematic day. This will include a panel discussion on the "Role of Technology to Support Ocean Biodiversity and Safety of Fishermen Communities”. Yahsat will also lead a knowledge-sharing session on "Empowering at-risk and Indigenous Communities through Capability Building and Technology for Climate Adaptation and Mitigation”.



Yahsat will also participate in the Blue Zone panel entitled, “Digital Connectivity and Technologies for Early Warnings for All Initiative”, focusing on Direct-to-Device (D2D) technologies for early warning systems.



In addition, Yahsat will participate in a panel discussion named, “Collapsing Time and Space: Technology and Climate Smart Disaster Response” at the Mubadala Pavilion, where the company will also share its technologically advanced satellite solutions providing telemedicine and digital learning support for communities in remote locations.

Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, said: “As an Emirati company with a fleet of 5 satellites reaching more than 80% of the world's population, Yahsat is proud to participate in COP28, hosted in the UAE for the first time. COP28 is a significant opportunity to demonstrate space technologies’ critical role in developing climate solutions for the country, the region, and the world. We are already playing an important role in providing state-of-the-art climate focused technology to mitigate the impact of climate change or adapt for climate resiliency.”



Yahsat is proud to be one of the first 21 UAE companies pledging support for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s strategic initiative – the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge. The company is committed to measuring and disclosing its emissions, developing plans to reduce its carbon footprint, and implementing a decarbonization pathway to support the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.

About Yahsat



Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.



Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in H1 2024 and expected to commence services in H1 2025.



