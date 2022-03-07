The agreement builds on Yahsat and NIMR’s pre-existing partnership.

The agreement will yield benefits to the UAE Government, enabling them to acquire satcom capabilities for their vehicles.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (“Yahsat”) listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) under (SYMBOL: YAHSAT) (ISIN: AEA007501017), the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, today announced that its government division, Yahsat Government Solutions (“YGS”), agreed with EDGE Group entity, NIMR, a leading manufacturer of combat-proven wheeled military vehicles, to line-fit pre-qualified Comms-On-The-Move (COTM) solutions on NIMR’s vehicular systems.

The agreement was announced at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and builds on the two entities’ pre-existing partnership, which was formed recently at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The MoU that was signed in 2021 allowed both entities to develop a concept design demonstrating how NIMR’s military vehicles can be equipped with Yahsat’s COTM solutions. During the show, Yahsat and NIMR are showcasing one of Yahsat’s terminals fitted onto NIMR’s AJBAN 442A vehicle.

By pre-testing and integrating Yahsat’s COTM solutions on various connected vehicular systems, Yahsat has been able to effectively remove risks and unwanted costs associated with system integration for its customers. Through the agreement, Yahsat will leverage NIMR’s network and existing relationship with the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, extending its reach while increasing customer acquisition. NIMR will have the opportunity to expand its value-chain and offer connected vehicles to the UAE Armed forces and others with a secured satcom network—both Ka-band and L-band.

Commenting on the announcement, Eisa Al Shamsi, General Manager, YGS, said: “We are pleased to have reached this milestone with NIMR, building upon our MoU that was signed in 2021. At Yahsat, we understand the needs of our customers in the Defence industry and offer platform-integrated, satellite-enabled and ready-to-deploy COTM solutions. With our partners and solutions providers, we offer advanced, end-to-end, managed COTM services for complex, land-based and maritime vehicular platforms; backed by around-the-clock maintenance and support for the satcom components to ensure superlative performance, reliability and security. Through this agreement, we look forward to continuing our ongoing support to the UAE Government while also effectively expanding our services to the Government of Saudi Arabia, working towards fulfilling the Kingdom’s demand for state-of-the-art satellite connectivity solutions.”

Abri du Plessis, CEO, NIMR, said: “As the region’s leading manufacturer of combat-proven armoured vehicles, we are delighted to announce our agreement with the UAE’s global satellite services operator to equip our state-of-the-art platforms with their pioneering satcom solutions. This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to employing the latest technologies that ensure our customers excel on the field.”

As the preferred satcom provider of the UAE Government and other semi-governmental entities, Yahsat is ideally positioned to provide comprehensive, secure and interoperable satellite connectivity and multi-mission services to support operations across land, sea and air. The Group’s flexible, beyond-line-of-sight solutions enable superior command and control of military vehicles from any location, enabling the extension of their operational range.

About Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite services in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4-NGS, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is scheduled for launch in late 2023.

About EDGE

EDGE is an advanced technology group established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond. Enabling a secure future, it is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and services to market with greater speed and efficiency.

Consolidating over 25 entities and employing more than 13,000 brilliant minds, it offers expertise across five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence and Mission Support.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, EDGE is a catalyst for change – set to revolutionise the industry and change its fundamentals.

About NIMR

NIMR is a leading regional manufacturer of combat-proven, high-performance light- and medium-weight wheeled military vehicles. The company designs, assembles, manufactures, integrates and provides after-sales service for a range of armoured and soft-skinned vehicle platforms. Established in 2000, NIMR vehicles are recognised for their battle-tested versatility, ruggedness and performance, and are built at state-of-the-art facilities in compliance with international military standards. NIMR vehicles are designed to meet the most demanding duty cycle requirement for off-road performance and its specialist applications provide market-leading vehicle mobility, crew safety and reliability over life in-service. The company’s extensive testing regimen gives soldiers the confidence they require during the most gruelling missions, under highly demanding conditions.

