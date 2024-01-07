Dubai, UAE: XTREME DB SYSTEMS (XDS) backed by investment funding to build new smart datacenter with immersion cooling capabilities in Dubai. XDS will offer customers next generation smart datacenter offering not only hosting facilities with power & traditional fan based cooling but three options for nonconductive fluid cooling technology. This allows XDS customers rear door, horizontal rack and direct to chip cooling. The new XDS datacenter will allow customers an opportunity to either use normal racks or liquid cooling facilities.

Datacenters consume 4% of the global energy supply rising to 20% by 2025. In each datacenter 38% of all power is consumed by cooling facilities. The carbon footprint of datacenters are huge. What will happen by 2030 ? Immersion cooling is a form of liquid cooling in which the server is immersed in a bath of non-conduction liquid. Heat is transferred directly to the fluid without the need of additional cooling components such as heat sinks or fans. Since immersion cooling is more effective at dissipating heat, it allows servers to be packed closed together, paving the way for high density computing. It also increases the power usage effectiveness (PUE) ratio while lowering maintenance requirements. The traditional rack can be condensed from 100% to 10% using high density vertical cooling racks. Immersion cooling paves the way for next generation compute using NVIDIA GPUs for gaming, cryptocurrency mining and AI. Normal air controlled cooling will not be able to provide the cooling solutions required for these next generation applications.

For those organisations looking to leverage immersion born technology, it’s vital to look at immersion servers currently leading the market. For example, the Ciara Trident line of servers was the first to be developed specifically for single-phase immersion cooling. These servers offer ultra-high-density compute performance, up to 288 CPUs per 48U (144 nodes/18,432 cores). They are engineered to accommodate next-generation CPU, GPU, and FPGA cards.

XDS customers will be able to choose between traditional racks and immersion cooling infrastructure to host their hardware. In addition XDS will offer enhanced smart hands. The traditional datacenter can be seen as just a place to store servers, ranging from F5 load balancers, Palo Alto Firewalls, your standard DL580’s or Isilon storage arrays, the list is endless. Enhanced smart hands service will provide a managed service offering software as a service, upgrades and decommission services. XDS will manage webservers, operating systems and database platforms as a service. This is not provided by traditional datacenters. The standard smart hands offering range from delivery management to simply powerdown customer hardware. XDS smart datacenters will provide full production maintenance.

Datacenter future predications :

Datacenters use 4% of the global electricity consumption

By 2025 this will increase to 20%

Current datacenter cooling facilities will not be able to provide optimum server performance for next generation applications.

Customers will need to switch to next generation hardware for AI, generative AI requiring liquid cooling infrastructure.

Customer journey will become a one stop shop where XDS is partnering with HP, IBM, Hypertec, NVIDIA, CISCO, Extreme Networks and regional carriers to provide roadmap to the XDS datacenter. There will be no need for the customer to place network or compute orders, XDS will provide the managed solution and immediate connectivity to its smart datacenter.

XTREME DB SYSTEMS are offering partnership opportunities, please email: enquiries@xtremedbsystems.com