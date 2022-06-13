Dubai-based XpertLearning, a leading provider of Digital Learning, Talent, and Performance solutions in the Middle East, announces its strategic partnership with Educhain, a Canadian startup using blockchain technology to build software solutions for academic institutions, governments, and employers. This partnership is designed to offer blockchain technology and implement a distributed database system, where all academic institutions can contribute to one shared database of cryptographic records.

Blockchain technology has significantly evolved in recent years. However, many people don’t realize how blockchain can help their company with data management and security. With Educhain products we set out to solve the problem by finding a way to help Institutions and universities kickstart digital transformation, to drive value for them, their students, and the recipients of their documents, like governments and employers.

“XpertLearning are constantly looking at partnerships with new technologies so we can bring them to our region. As Blockchain becomes not just about crypto currency and more about solving real world challenges we are delighted to partner with Educhain to bring these solutions to the Middle East” said Paul Michael Gledhill, Co-founder – XpertLearning.

“With our technical background, we found that blockchain technology was the key to empowerment. Educhain leverages blockchain technology to implement a distributed database system where all academic institutions can contribute towards one shared database of cryptographic records, thereby mutualizing their infrastructure and eliminating redundant third parties while enabling seamless verification of academic records” quoted Gary Liang, Director - Educhain.

In this sense, we are building an infrastructure of trust for academic institutions to both enable instant issuance and authentication of digital credentials and create a comprehensive “academic passport” aggregating academic achievements and records for students to own and share.

The Partnership

XpertLearning (https://xpertlearning.com/) is an award-winning Dubai-based privately held consultancy focused on providing Digital Learning, Talent and Performance solutions to Corporate, Academic and Government sectors. XpertLearning has, in a short time, become the key thought leader of online integrated systems within the Middle East. XpertLearning has secured consistent revenue and profit growth since its inception and builds on an admirable business model of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. XpertLearning is passionate in providing solutions to aid the development for the performance of people within your organization.

Educhain (https://educhain.io) is a Canadian startup using blockchain technology to build software solutions for academic institutions, governments, and employers. Its flagship solution is the first comprehensive, digital “passport” of student academic achievement - placing ownership of academic records into the hands of the student and providing them with global mobility, allowing them to choose what to share, with whom, and by what means.

