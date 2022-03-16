

Ajman, UAE: Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche announce their partnership with Nia Coffee to promote ethically-sourced coffee produced by women farmers from Africa.



The three Wyndham properties in Ajman are the first group of hotels in the UAE to work together with Nia Coffee. A sustainable homegrown brand, Nia aims to improve the lives of women smallholder farmers and their rural communities. It sources artisanal coffee beans directly from the farms by establishing a mutually beneficial, long-term, and sustainable relationship with the farmers.



To support Nia, the properties will be offering the brand at their respective cafés. A selection of single-origin and specialty coffee beans are also available for guests to purchase. Additionally, the hotels plan to communicate how the guests can help the women farmers and their communities with every coffee they buy.



Ravi Santiago, cluster general manager of Wyndham hotels Ajman, commented: “We are thrilled to launch another collaboration aimed at women empowerment. Our team has always been active in various CSR initiatives and we are especially interested in projects that provide long-term and tangible benefits to the groups that they support.



“By partnering with Nia Coffee, we are providing an opportunity for our guests to not just help, but also to learn about and appreciate all the hardworking women farmers in Africa who are using their talents and available resources to create a better future for their families and communities.”



Assia Riccio, founder, Nia Coffee said: “In line with women’s month, we are excited to officially kickstart the Nia Coffee venture with different hospitality partners. We are pleased to have Wyndham hotels Ajman as the first group of hotels on board this project and we look forward to teaming up with more establishments across the UAE.”



Giving further details about the brand, she cited: “Nia is a beautiful Swahali word and first name that means purpose and good intention. Through Nia, we focus on making a collective vocation on the building and developing of communities of women farmers. With a vision to build the community through ethical trade, Nia trades to invest back in the farming communities by funding high-impact solutions to improve productivity, enhance land sustainability and create sustainable incomes.”