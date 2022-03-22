More and more businesses are run by women

Businesses that are owned or managed by women play an increasingly important role in Egypt, Senegal, and Tunisia. In several industries, women also make up most of the workforce. However, women tend to get paid significantly less than men, and women entrepreneurs find it harder to get access to finance for maintaining or expanding their businesses, even though they prove to be the better borrowers on average. As a result, businesses owned or managed by women are at a significant disadvantage.

The Facility Investing for Employment intends to launch a Regional Call for Proposals in Egypt, Senegal, and Tunisia with a focus on Women in Business. As a first step, IFE will invite private companies to express their interest through a Call for Expressions of Interest (EoI). The collected data will help IFE tailor the regional Call for Proposals to the requirements of the participating companies.

The following types of companies will be invited to express their interest and inform on whether they have upcoming investment projects that could qualify for a grant by IFE:

Businesses that are majority-owned by women

Businesses with majority management by women

Businesses with majority employment of women

Businesses whose services and products are primarily in demand by women

The Call for Expressions of Interest will be published in the second quarter of 2022. Companies with investment projects that have a high potential for creating good jobs and training opportunities are requested to participate in stakeholder meetings and in an online survey. Subject to an encouraging outcome of the EoI, the Facility Investing for Employment will proceed with launching the regional Call for Proposals, planned for 2022. In this case, interested investors will be invited to submit compelling project proposals that contribute to the creation of sustainable jobs.

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation. Operating under the brand Invest for Jobs, the Special Initiative aims to remove investment barriers and to create good jobs and training opportunities in its partner countries in Africa: Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

How to participate in the Expression of Interest (EoI)

If your company is based in Egypt, Senegal or Tunisia and qualifies to participate in this EoI (see list of eligible companies above), please contact us so that we can include you in our list of stakeholders. You will also receive an invitation to take part in the online survey.

will send out invitations to an online survey to collect information about Women in Business. We will also launch a series of round table discussions – both locally and online. Based on your feedback and on the results of the online survey, we will define the Terms of Reference of this Call for Proposals.

