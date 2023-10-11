Women Choice helps bridge the diversity gap in various roles especially in the IT sector

GITEX Impact actively supports initiatives that help leverage the field for women

Dubai, UAE: Women Choice is partnering with key events in the region to provide concrete opportunities to attendees to engage with leaders from its ecosystem and collect precious take aways on job searching, networking or entrepreneurship, as part of its Advocacy Agenda’s pillar. The team is proud to be a partner to the globally recognized GITEX and the first chapter of GITEX Impact. Women Choice is hosting 2 panels with regional senior leaders and the team will be available through the whole week, especially for women entrepreneurs who wish to know more about the existing cohort under the HER-Impact program.

“Attending a leading event such as GITEX, and their GITEX Impact chapter, was a priority to us and we are extremely happy to have built such a strong partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre’s team which helps create concrete opportunities for women entrepreneurs or in corporate. I am personally really looking forward to moderating 2 sessions with inspiring leaders from the region and we will be easily reachable through the week for anyone who might have questions on our program” said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.

Women Choice is led by the UAE-based Moroccan serial entrepreneur and social innovator, Nezha Alaoui, who created a unique program focused on the employment of women across the Arab world. The initiative is in alignment with the United Nations for Women (UN Women) criteria for impact and the SII has a clear mission: to boost the employment of women from all Arabic speaking countries across Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). It aims at providing one million jobs by 2030 and is betting on strong partnerships across segments and regions with close monitoring of the timeline for delivery.

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 2.7M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the MENA region to launch its five-year plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world. More at womenchoice.org

