Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has released an easy to follow guideline with tips for passengers who are planning to travel or are self-connecting during the summer peak and Eid holiday. The airline expects flight capacities to be very busy this summer on the ever-expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network with travel opportunities unlocked for everyone.

Exotic, culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises await with unique travel experiences to remember. Essential tips for passengers to arrive to the dream summer destination on time include:

Passengers must possess all necessary entry, exit, medical and other documents required by the origin and destination countries of the flight.

Passengers self-connecting must have enough time to pass immigration, collect luggage and check-in for the next flight.

Passengers must check-in online and enter all the requested data and documents, or pay for airport check-in or automated check-in services.

Print the online boarding pass or download in the Wizz Air mobile application to avoid any extra charges for airport check-in.

Arrive on time for the check-in / baggage drop desk and prepare for queues at the airport.

Pay attention to the last call for flights. If passengers hear the last call for the flight, please contact a staff member so they can assist.

Passengers who have purchased WIZZ Priority, Privilege Pass, WIZZ GO or WIZZ PLUS services can drop the 55x40x23cm trolley bag free of charge at the check-in. This will allow a more comfortable experience when passing through the airport and on board.

Go through security and the transit/departure area as soon as possible after leaving check-in and then go to the boarding gate as soon as it is announced as the flights need to depart on time.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Our easy to follow travelling guidelines allows passengers to plan ahead for hassle-free travel to explore their favourite destinations. Attractive, convenient and ultra-low-fare travel options throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East await travellers of all ages and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

