Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is offering travellers an exciting one-day flash summer promotion, offering 5,000 seats for 120 AED, to share the love of travel. The national airline is providing fantastic reduced fares to/from Abu Dhabi and hassle-free travel to explore exotic, culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises.

Travellers can capitalise on 5,000 seats priced at 120 AED for selected flights on 15 June from 00:00 until 23:59 GST, with limited availability. Unique travel opportunities and experiences await adventurous travellers with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offering customers incredible value for money over the summer period and beyond.

The exciting promotion provides experiences to remember with reduced ultra-low-fare tickets on flights from/to the UAE to Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Kutaisi (Georgia), Santorini (Greece), and Yerevan (Armenia). Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as 120 AED*.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Our exciting promotion allows travellers to treat themselves to a well-deserved summer vacation and explore their favourite destinations with a fantastic flash sale. Incredible historic and cultural experiences await travellers, of all backgrounds, with the fantastic reduced fares providing great memories. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides safe, convenient travel options throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia on an ever-growing network, and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing and most sustainable European airline which operates a fleet of 153 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 27.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F22 ending 31 March 2022. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also rated the most sustainable airline in Europe by Sustainalytics in January 2022

