Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, today launches the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition in the UAE. This unique competition encourages travellers to seize the moment, live life to the fullest and create unforgettable memories in a mystery destination in the vast and expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network.

A Wizz Air plane full of adventure seekers will take flight to an undisclosed destination, where they will then spend the weekend ‘getting lost’ in a new experience. The flight will depart from

Abu Dhabi on Friday 26 August and return on Sunday 28 August 2022.

The competition to win a seat opens today, and to be in for the chance of winning, applicants must share a post on Instagram of their most memorable travel moment, and tag @WizzAir with the hashtag #GetLostwithWizz by midnight on 7 August 2022. Standout posts, with the most creative, adventurous, exciting, or humorous pictures – which also have the highest engagement – will stand the best chance of winning a ticket. The 100 winners will get a chance to embark on the thrill of the unknown together with one partner, receiving free flight tickets, two nights’ accommodation, and travel insurance.

The competition starts at 14:00 GST on 25 July and closes at 23:59 GST on 07 August. In order to be eligible, entrants must have a public profile and follow @WizzAir on Instagram. Full details and the terms and conditions can be found on Wizz Air Instagram on the following link [https://www.instagram.com/p/CgbhUbpKIPU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link].

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are very excited to launch our ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition, with a flight to an exciting, yet unknown destination. Whether it’s a vibrant city or natural paradise, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network offers exotic, culturally rich, and diverse destinations. Wizz Air is committed to providing exciting and unique travel opportunities and the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition allows adventure seekers to embrace the unexpected by providing a packed weekend full of unmissable travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming the winners on board soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Male (Maldives), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions, and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

