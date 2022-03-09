The airline brings a unique offering with ultra-low-cost travel to the region

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-cost national airline of the UAE, has launched an exciting new route from Abu Dhabi to Mattala, Sri Lanka. The new destination provides affordable, hassle-free travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Sri Lanka with unique travel opportunities and a convenient WIZZ flight schedule on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as AED 179 *.

The airline introduces a new segment of travel by adding its first destination to South Asia which will allow customers from across the broader Wizz Air network to travel via Abu Dhabi to the exotic destination of Sri Lanka.

Mattala, nestled in pristine natural beauty, enjoys a tropical climate with easy access to neighbouring wildlife. Ideally located with easy access to Sri Lanka’s most famous tourist attractions, including stunning coastlines and abundant nature, adventurous travellers can sample the best of the famed attractions. CNN voted Sri Lanka one of the best destinations to visit in 2020 and Mattala is the gateway to the island’s ancient, beautifully complex civilization with over 2,000 years of history.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Sri Lanka is an exciting destination that has everything; beautiful beaches, a diverse cultural heritage, historical sites dating back 1000s of years and even a UNESCO listed World Heritage Site. It is truly a must-see travel destination. We are proud to be providing our customers ever more convenient, affordable opportunities for relaxation and adventure and look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft to the island paradise soon.”

Hon. D. V. Chanaka, State Minister of Aviation and Export Zones Development, said: “It is indeed a happy occasion as Wizz air announces its 3 times a week scheduled operations to Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport. The airport is strategically surrounded by the most preferred tourist attractions in the island which makes it easy for the tourists to get about be it the sandy beaches, hill country, wildlife parks, etc. With Wizz Air's low airfare rates we also anticipate the Sri Lankan employee market in UAE to vastly benefit from travel between the two regions which is expected to be extremely economical. Further, the tourism sector in Sri Lanka will vastly grow with short and long-stay tourists arriving to the island while increasing connectivity between cities and other airlines around Wizz Air schedules. I am positive that the route will be a success and wish Wizz Air a successful air operation here in Sri Lanka.”

Strategically located within the UAE, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network also provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The ease of COVID-19 restrictions and the removal of PCR test requirements has made travel simpler again allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

-Ends-

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

[1] CNN (07/01/20) CNN Travel's 20 best places to visit in 2020. Available at https://cnn.it/3IcsSyM

About Wizz Air Abu Dhabi:

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European airline which operates a fleet of 149 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 40 million passengers in the financial year F20 ending 31 March 2020. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and 2020 Airline of the Year by ATW, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognizing individuals and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service.

For more information:

Micheal Nashed; Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzair

Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Press Office:

E-mail: wizzair@fourcommunications.com

All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft, with 239 seats

For free pictures of aircraft, crews and logo library please visit http://wizzair.com/en-GB/press

[1]