Jordan Ahli Bank announced the launch of “Ahli’s Partners Store”; an internal electronic platform presents to its employees a variety of programs, products, and services belonging to its strategic partners in their different fields; craft, educational, cultural, agricultural, and food, the platform comprises of a number of non-profit civil society institutions that operate in a diverse sectors, including the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, Tkiyet Um Ali, SOS Children's Villages in Jordan, the Children's Museum - Jordan, Princess Taghrid Institute for Development and Training, and the Arab Group for the Protection of Nature. Additionally, many of the Bank's partners will be added in the coming period to diversify the options available and thus expand the framework of sustainable development impact to include the largest possible number of beneficiaries across the Kingdom's governorates.

This platform has been designed on the basis of the Bank's belief in the importance of achieving social solidarity, consolidating the principle of equality among members of society, instilling giving values, and raising awareness of the necessity to making a positive difference in the lives of many, particularly in light of difficult economic conditions, all of which are integral parts of the sustainability by which the Bank operates, and take the responsibility for its implementation by allowing his employees to contribute partially or entirely to supporting the less fortunate members of society and encouraging them to replace the gifts exchanged on various occasions with special gifts that have noble meanings and great human value, according to their desires and interests with convenient payment options. , as well as achieving the financial sustainability to its partners whose supporting the people most in need within their various sectors and throughout the Kingdom's governorates.

Mr. Mohammed Musa Daoud, the Chief Executive Officer/ General Manager of the Bank , commented: "The Bank's tendency towards developing this platform is an extension of its sustainability framework and its pursuit of becoming a role model in the field of corporate responsibility, in addition to enabling it to play the societal role it aspires efficiently and competently, considering all sectors, societal spectrums, and pressing challenges." Daoud added that this platform is one of the Bank’s series of initiatives and programs directed at active participation in sustainable development issues and challenges related to sustainable development, indicating that the Bank's employees wide participation from all managerial levels of management is a reflection of true citizenship, which embodies their values and harmony within the framework of humanitarian action and social communication.

