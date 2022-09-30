DUBAI: Wio, the region's first platform bank, has partnered with Meydan Free Zone to provide digital banking services to their license holders. The partnership will enable trade license holders of Meydan Free Zone to leverage Wio's digital banking apps, banking products, embedded finance, and banking-as-a-service solutions, including exclusive digital business accounts and a wide range of uniquely tailored banking services.

The ink was exchanged between Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Wio, and Hamed Ahli, Associate Director - Meydan Free Zone, at a ceremony at the Meydan Hotel in Dubai on September 28, 2022.

“Wio Bank heralds the arrival of next-generation banking in the region that will enable customers to access banking services effortlessly while also allowing them to do more in their business and personal lives.", stated HE Salem Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board, Wio Bank.

While, Jayesh Patel, CEO, Wio Bank added: "Wio will focus on introducing state-of-the-art digital banking apps for customers and embedding financial services in digital businesses that are frequented by consumers. We will also provide a top-quality banking-as-a-Service platform to fintech and non-financial businesses to accelerate the creation of innovative end-to-end customer solutions."

From their side, Meydan Free Zone said: "Our vision is to further stimulate the economy by attracting more foreign direct investment into the UAE, as well as supporting startups and championing entrepreneurship locally. We are proud to play a key role in enhancing Dubai's position as a leading hub for trade by attracting business owners committed to commercial growth and success."

In partnership with Meydan, Wio Business will provide startups, freelancers, and small and medium enterprises access to banking services while empowering them with innovative, beyond-banking services. The offering was developed in collaboration with customers and built to get SMEs up and sprint by providing accessible and simple banking tools to manage their business better.

To empower the global ambitions of businesses, Meydan Free Zone will soon launch additional services and solutions to continue empowering and supporting Meydan Free Zone Partners, Licensed Companies, and entrepreneurs, creating an ecosystem that delivers all types of facilities, products, and services to ensure holistic growth.

For additional information, contact Anisha Sagar, Head of Marketing & Communications, Meydan Free Zone.