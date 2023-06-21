Access Sharjah Challenge endorsed by UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, showcases visionary startups in partnership with BEEAH Group and Sharjah Sustainable City

Spain’s Candam Technologies wins for affordable tech-driven innovation in waste management; and UAE’s Green Future Project wins for a SaaS solution that will enable businesses to achieve their net-zero goals.

Winners receive exclusive commercial deals worth AED 250,000 each, as well as participation in UAE's Year of Sustainability initiatives, leading to COP28

ASC 2023 winners were announced at the Sheraa Sustainability Forum, which heard from HE Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; HE Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, Chairman, Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Sharjah, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, HE Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO BEEAH Group, and other visionaries leading the local and global sustainability movement.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), has announced the winners of the Access Sharjah Challenge (ASC) 2023, a global challenge endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment that recognises innovative startups that have the answers to many of today’s most pressing challenges, and was themed after the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiative.

The winner of the “Transforming Waste Management'' vertical of ASC, is Spain’s Candam Technologies. The venture was selected by BEEAH Group for its groundbreaking solution that aids waste management through affordable tech-driven Return and Earn initiatives that offer efficient identification and sorting of various packaging materials, and contribute to a circular economy.

The “Achieving Net Zero” winner is a homegrown startup called Green Future Project, which has been chosen by the Sharjah Sustainable City for its exceptional work in delivering a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for ESG reporting and sustainable practices, enabling businesses to monitor, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint in real-time.

Driving positive change

The backdrop for the awarding ceremony was the Sheraa Sustainability Forum, which brought together diverse stakeholders including government entities, corporates, startups and investors to showcase their efforts in promoting sustainability and driving positive change in the nation, as well as to foster dialogue and encourage knowledge sharing and best practices to accelerate sustainable development.

The winning startups have landed exclusive high-value commercial deals worth AED 250,000 eachand will receive Sheraa’s end-to-end business setup support to launch their ventures successfully in Sharjah’s vibrant, innovation driven ecosystem. They will also benefit from the leading business incentives that founders in Sharjah are offered, alongside enjoying the unique privilege of participating in the UAE's Year of Sustainability initiatives leading up to the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

ASC goes beyond borders to identify and endorse unique solutions for global issues

The two winners of the challenge were selected from a significant volume of submissions by contestants from 22 nations worldwide. The jury picked the two winners from amongst an impressive pool of 10 shortlisted startups from 8 countries, including Germany, Spain, US, Hungary, Poland, the Isle of Man, India, and UAE.

Directly addressing not just the challenge winners, but all the young disruptors and passionate changemakers at the forum, Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, and an icon of inspiration for young achievers in region, noted that in each winning project as well as all the submitted entries, she saw incredible and scalable solutions that carry the potential to practically achieve the world’s sustainability vision.

She further remarked: “The success of each project holds great significance as it emphasises the importance of transforming societal concepts and practices towards sustainability, surpassing mere economic feasibility and prioritising the larger impact. These winners have the potential to reshape industries and pave the way for a greener future and we are extremely proud to have given them a platform to do so.”

Mobilising climate action efforts

H.E. Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said that the ministry is working on mobilising climate action efforts in cooperation with various partners within the UAE to fulfil the country's obligations and achieve its climate and environmental goals, supporting efforts aimed at promoting sustainable practices in multiple sectors.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Nuaimi said: “The UAE is looking forward to hosting the Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year and aims to bring together world leaders and all relevant entities to make a tangible impact on global climate action and preserve our planet. Following the vision and directives of the wise leadership, we are working to enhance sustainable practices across various economic sectors to generate new opportunities through national climate action and to build a global model for collaborative climate action.”

His Excellency Al Nuaimi added: “The Sheraa Sustainability Forum provides a real opportunity to shed light on sustainability efforts and initiatives. We, for our part, applaud the major role that Sheraa plays in enhancing the entrepreneurship sector based on ambitious economic principles through the consolidation of the approaches of innovation and sustainability. This approach drives us towards a sustainable future.”

Boosting sustainable development

H.E. Dr. Eng. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, was equally proud of the solutions the winning startups provided, underscoring that Sharjah’s agenda has prioritised sustainability and food security through its inclusive agricultural and livestock projects that harness modern technology and creative ideas which in turn contribute to supporting and developing agritech as an essential asset to sustainable development.

Al Tunaiji added that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, that seeks to bolster the agriculture and livestock sector seeks to boost sustainable development in the UAE in general and particularly in Sharjah. He also noted that the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to combine the second and third phases of the wheat farm project in Mleiha, is one of the most important steps in the development of the sustainable agriculture sector, the achievement of self-sustainment and the enhancement of food security, in light of the changes the world is witnessing.

Finally, Al Tunaiji remarked that Sharjah’s strategy had a significant impact on supporting agri and livestock farmers, and thanks to that the emirate was able to progress in the food security index and the reinforcement of local production.

Shaping a sustainable future

H.E. Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group congratulated the winners, stating: “We are honoured to be part of this event hosted by Sheraa, a longstanding partner of BEEAH Group. The spirit of innovation and the talented entrepreneurs that emerge from Sheraa's initiatives never fail to inspire us. As pioneers in shaping a sustainable future across Sharjah, the UAE, and the wider region, BEEAH Group is committed to supporting and nurturing the next generation of sustainable businesses. The Access Sharjah Challenge has showcased incredible potential and tangible positive impact. We encourage all participants to leverage the unique advantages that Sharjah offers, from the invaluable mentorship and networks provided by Sheraa to the thriving ecosystem at Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park. Together, we can create a future-ready tomorrow that prioritises sustainability and lasting positive change."

Innovative and effective solutions

Mr. Yousif Al Mutawa, CEO of Sharjah Sustainable City, said: “With growing planetary challenges, including climate change, we must step up our efforts to find innovative and effective solutions. Sharjah Sustainable City has been at the vanguard of supporting efforts that contribute to mitigating such challenges. In line with these efforts, we are proud to have collaborated with Sheraa for the Access Sharjah Challenge, whose core focus this year was sustainability. It has been an incredible journey, and I congratulate Green Future Project for the well-deserved win. I’m sure the solutions it offers will greatly support ongoing efforts to measure and reduce CO2 emissions in the UAE and beyond.”

Sheraa forum reiterates cross-sectoral partnerships as a key sustainability driver

The forum also held an engaging panel discussion that delved into the crucial topic of corporate innovation and investments in sustainability. With a focus on accelerating sector advancements, the panellists emphasised the importance of collaboration with sustainable startups and the need for investments to drive meaningful change.

During the discussion, Hind Al Huwaidi from BEEAH Group stressed collaboration's transformative power in driving corporate innovation. They highlighted the importance of investing in SMEs for sustainability progress. Carl Atallah from Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) outlined their vision as the first sustainable development in Sharjah. Their focus is on reducing carbon footprint, achieving net-zero emissions, and scaling solutions that meet city needs through process innovation. Sami Khoreibi from Incubayt Investments addressed the funding gap for early-stage sustainability startups. Incubayt aims to assist in facilitating investment into sustainability over the next 10 years, supporting impact-driven entrepreneurs from the start. Their approach involves rigorous market analysis, impact measurement, and swift deployment to create global leaders.