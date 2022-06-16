Shell Oman's recent ‘Fuel & Win Big’ campaign held its draws on 7 June 2022 and revealed the winners on 14 June 2022, as part of its commitment to enriching its customers' journeys with exciting offers. The campaign, which was developed in partnership with MG Motors, was well received by the market and attracted a large number of participants. It began on March 20, 2022, and ended on May 20, 2022, covering the holy month of Ramadan as well as Eid Al Fitr.

As per the campaign, customers who fuelled their vehicles with 35 litres or more of Shell V-Power were eligible to enter the grand draw and win one of two brand new MG cars. In addition, customers who opted for Shell Mogas 95and fueled with 35 liters or above stood a chance to win Shell V-Power Fuel Cards worth RO. 100 each. With a total of 8 winners reserved for the latter category, the campaign ensured it offered customers more chances to win.

Commenting on the campaign, Khalid Al Awaisi – Mobility Country Manager, Shell Oman Marketing Company, said: “For us at Shell Oman, the most rewarding part of our campaign is to see our customers celebrating their wins. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the winners and thank them for their continued trust in Shell. As a company that believes in meaningful partnerships with leading organisations, our collaboration with MG Motors for the ‘Fuel & Win Big’ campaign was mutually beneficial to both parties.”

Furthermore, Mr. Al Awaisi stated, “Innovation forms an intrinsic part of Shell’s strategies. That reflects clearly in our range of products which are designed to offer an unparalleled driving experience with every trip. In addition, with our increasing offers in the convenience retail business such as Shell Select, Shell Café, and Shell Helix Oil Change+, we will remain focused on making life’s journey better for our customers.”

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE said, “In the last few years, MG Motors has built a strong presence in the Oman market. Our customers have expressed satisfaction across various parameters, fuel efficiency being a common one across segments. As an automobile brand, we understand and believe that fuel efficiency of a car is complemented by the fuel that the customer uses. Our partnership with Shell for such consumer-oriented campaigns is a testimony of this belief. We hope to continue being a part of the customer's journey where MG Motor's strengths are further powered by Shell's technologically advanced fuels."

Through the years, Shell Oman has meticulously structured its portfolio to build lasting relations with its customers. It currently has 202 strategically positioned Shell service stations throughout the Sultanate, along with a number of Shell Select convenience stores. Meanwhile, its state-of-the-art services like Customer Interface Screens (CIS) and Shell Vehicle Recognition System (VRS) complement its innovative line of products like Shell V-Power fuel and Shell Helix Lubricants with PurePlus Technology.

