Running until 18 December, watch the excitement unfold at Bluewaters, JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Seef and Al Khawaneej Walk

Dubai, UAE: Football fans across the city can soak up the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2022 at Dubai’s leading retail destinations. Running until 18th December, friends and family can watch the excitement unfold at Bluewaters, JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Al Seef and Al Khawaneej walk with match screenings, adrenaline-filled competitions, and more.

Join in on the FIFA World Cup 2022 fun at these 5 iconic destinations:

High stakes game stations at Bluewaters

Awe-inspiring vistas, an epic skyline and a host of dining options to delight your senses aren’t the only things awaiting at Bluewaters. The vibrant island destination will deliver the energy and excitement you’re looking for this World Cup season. Get ready to join in on the fun with a Tic-tac-toe game that will see friends and families alike put their abilities to the test. Video gamers can even show off their skills over a simulated football match on Play Station 5. Bring your dream team together and show off your sure-win football strategies.

A world-class screening at Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Popular destination Souk Madinat Jumeirah is screening every game on a huge 10m x 5.5m screen. Boasting a capacity of 400 guests, families and friends are invited to sit back on comfy bean bag chairs and watch the action unfold outdoors. Fans can expect mouth-watering match day grub from a variety of F&B kiosks at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, from McGettigans, Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen to Al Makan Restaurant and The Noodle House.

Epic soccer challenge at JBR

JBR’s buzzing 1.7km boulevard is a must-experience hub this season. The destination is hosting an energizing and fun soccer challenge for visitors to enjoy with friends and family. Don’t limit FIFA fever to the screens, get in the zone with an engaging soccer game.

‘Goal in the Dark’ games at Al Seef

As the world’s best football teams compete for the most prestigious trophy, Al Seef brings a unique twist on the biggest football tournament. Think you could easily score a goal? Well how do you fare without one of your senses? Gather your friends, get into the World Cup mood and showcase your skills at Al Seef’s ‘Goal in the Dark’ games. Running from 4pm to 10pm daily, this is your chance to become a champion amidst the destination’s bustling waterfront promenade.

Football snooker at Al Khawaneej Walk

Fans can have some fun at Al Khawaneej Walk and take football to the pool table, combining the excitement of football with the challenge of billiards. Running every day, from 4pm to 10pm, Al Khawaneej Walk is sure to keep the crowds cheering.

-Ends-

Marwa Al Omami

marwa.alomami@hkstrategies.co

Sarah AlBarazi

Sarah.albarazi@hkstrategies.com