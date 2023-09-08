Dubai, UAE: The World Green Economy Summit (WGES) invites those interested in attending to register on the summit website to participate in the high-level activities, seminars, and panel discussions held during the 9th WGES. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) are organising WGES on 28-29 November 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre in Dubai.



“Over the past eight editions, WGES has contributed to consolidating Dubai’s position as a global capital for green economy. It has strengthened the UAE’s effective role in promoting regional and international collaboration to support climate action based on coordinating efforts between stakeholders. These include federal and local government agencies, the private sector, and individuals from all segments of society, to achieve sustainable and low-carbon economic growth and ensure a better future for humanity. WGES will focus on the progress made in the previous summits and key innovations from subnational entities, civil society organisations, and the private sector. By convening relevant stakeholders from around the world, WGES will pave the way for COP28 and shed light on forward-looking solutions for a swift and equitable transition to a truly integrated global green economy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.



WGES attracts several local and international figures, officials, decision-makers, experts, and speakers, in addition to representatives of government organisations, media professionals, experts and academicians. It provides them with a platform to discuss ways to accelerate the transition to a green global economy and make tangible progress in climate action by reducing carbon emissions, increasing resource efficiency, and involving all members of society for a more sustainable future. WGES will focus on the UAE’s priority areas for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai from 30 November to 12 December 2023. This includes fast-tracking a just, orderly, equitable energy transition and climate finance. WGES will focus on the following thematic pillars: green policy, green finance, green technology and innovation, green energy, and green partnerships.



