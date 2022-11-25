Jordan – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a timely contribution of US$6 million from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) to provide food assistance to Syrian refugee families living in camps in Jordan.

The contribution will be used to help meet the food needs of 53,110 Syrian refugees, which accounts for nearly half the Syrian population living in Zaatari and Azraq camps for three months.

“KSrelief is keen to support food security around the world, and we work with many humanitarian agencies to provide assistance to all. We are glad to work together, in this project, with our strategic partner WFP to support Syrian refugees in Jordan. This timely KSrelief contribution will help bridge the gap between the availability of resources and urgent humanitarian needs for refugees,” said Mr. Fahad Al Osaimi, Head of the Urgent Aid Department at KSrelief.

“WFP is grateful for this contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which comes at a time when more people are at risk of food insecurity as a result of the prolonged effects of the global crisis on vulnerable communities in Jordan,” said Alberto Correia Mendes, WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan.

Beneficiaries in camps receive the assistance through electronic vouchers that use blockchain technology to purchase food at the camps’ contracted supermarkets and bread shops using an innovative iris scan payment system. These vouchers are loaded with 23 Jordanian Dinars (US$32.49) per person each month enabling families to buy their choice of food.

KSrelief is a long-standing partner of WFP in addressing challenges caused by food insecurity, hunger and malnutrition. Since its inception in 2015, KSrelief has contributed more than US$1.25 billion to WFP for food assistance programs in 26 countries.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About KSrelief

The purpose of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) is to provide humanitarian aid and relief to those in need outside of the Kingdom’s borders. The centre’s activities are founded upon noble fundamental humanitarian goals and principles. Elements needed to carry out KSrelief’s funded programs include detailed monitoring of all aid, highly coordinated and advanced transportation of aid through highly trusted UN agencies, and local and international non-profit organizations in the recipient countries.